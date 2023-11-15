MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando unveiled in Melbourne
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando opens to the public in Melbourne, marking the tenth edition of the Australian cultural attraction
MPavilion 10, designed by Tadao Ando, opens today in Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens. Since 2014, Naomi Milgrom Foundation has commissioned structures by an inspired selection of local and international architects including Studio Mumbai, Amanda Levete, Glenn Murcutt, Rem Koolhaas & David Gianotten, and all(zone), each creating a unique response to the site and the brief to create a new meeting place for Melbourne.
MPavilion 10 by Tadao Ando
Ando’s temporary structure is the architect’s first building in Australia, and the first MPavilion to focus on enclosure as an architectural gesture. Two offset squares create entrances in opposite corners that reveal themselves when you approach, and lead into a courtyard and reflecting pool in the centre of the pavilion.
Inside, views to the city and park are framed through 16.8m long horizontal slits that run the length of the north and south walls. Ando’s signature concrete walls are complemented by paving in local bluestone – which extends into the reflecting pool – and creates an experience reminiscent of a walled Japanese garden.
Floating above the internal courtyard is a 14.4m aluminum-clad disc resting on a central concrete column, completing Ando’s masterclass in zen minimalist architecture that delivers a rare moment of calm in Melbourne’s city centre. In a nod to MPavilion’s history, Ando worked with Sean Godsell – the designer of the very first MPavilion – as the executive architect on this project.
Over the next five months, MPavilion will host over 150 free public events inspired by Ando’s architecture. 'I am honoured to have completed my first project in Australia, and to have created a piece of living architecture that will have such an important role in the cultural life of Melbourne this summer,' said Ando.
'I hope that as people visit, they allow this space to enter their hearts, and allow their senses to tune into the light and breeze interacting with them and this space. I hope for them an experience of harmony with nature, with themselves, and with others.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Elias Redstone is Wallpaper’s Australia editor and an acclaimed arts leader. He is the founder and artistic director of Photo Australia / PHOTO International Festival of Photography, Melbourne. Previously, Elias was senior curator of The Architecture Foundation, London. He has curated exhibitions for museums and galleries internationally including Barbican Art Gallery, London; Storefront for Art and Architecture, New York; and Centre for Contemporary Photography, Melbourne. His book Shooting Space: Architecture in Contemporary Photography is published by Phaidon.
-
Toteme’s new Scandi-cool fine jewellery is chic and wearable
Toteme launches a new collection of fashion and fine jewellery
By Hannah Silver Published
-
This Chilean beach house comprises a series of pavilions set beneath a wooden roof
WYND Architects has completed a Chilean beach house – a multigenerational family retreat, raised up above a site overlooking the Pacific Ocean
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz reopens as the perfect luxury Alpine retreat
Hotel Grace La Margna St Moritz returns after an intensive renovation by Divercity Architects and interior designer Carole Topin
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Powerhouse museum in Parramatta shows off its expressive exoskeleton
The new Powerhouse museum headquarters by Moreau Kusunoki begins to take shape in Sydney’s Parramatta, in Australia; we take a tour of the building site
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cape Schanck house blends architectural minimalism and bespoke lighting
Cape Schanck house by Studio Goss for lighting designer and founder of Articolo Studios Nicci Kavals is a finely tuned minimalist home with an extraordinary bespoke lighting range
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Parramatta Aquatic Centre’s midcentury-inspired design sits in harmony with its context
Parramatta Aquatic Centre by Grimshaw, ABA, and McGregor Coxall brings the local community together ahead of Sydney’s swimming season
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Whipbird is a Sunshine Coast house to make you smile
This Sunshine Coast house, titled Whipbird, is a minimalist home set in pristine Australian nature, an on the market
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pop Architecture, Australia: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023 includes Pop Architecture, a young Australian practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The People’s Pavilion 2023 is ‘about the power of the collective’
The People’s Pavilion 2023 launches at Lea Bridge Library, Waltham Forest in east London – and it’s designed and built by teenagers
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Tasmania house brings minimalist glass and concrete to rural Koonya
A Tasmania house designed in immaculate minimalist architecture by Room 11 makes the most of its idyllic Koonya location
By Stephen Crafti Published
-
Serpentine Pavilion 2023 invites everyone to the table
The Serpentine Pavilion 2023 launches to a design by Lina Ghotmeh, whose installation 'À table,' is an invitation to togetherness
By Ellie Stathaki Published