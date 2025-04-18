'About Time', an elegant bathhouse in Torquay, Victoria, is the Australian Surf Coast's new temple for wellness, courtesy of Studio Goss. Designed by the practice, headed by founder David Goss – also behind this finely tuned, countryside Cape Schanck house – the complex balances brutalist architecture and gentle natural patina, inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi.

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

Relax at the 'About Time' bathhouse by David Goss

The bathhouse was designed by the Melbourne-based practice as an ultimate immersive wellness experience. Bringing together confidence and softness, the design works with a robust material palette of concrete, stone and timber, sprinkled with 'the beauty of imperfection.'

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

Careful lighting throughout highlights the textured surfaces, crafted in flamed granite floors, curved stucco walls, coir matting and monolithic timber and stone elements. Clean lines and geometric shapes echo Goss's architectural approach through his residential work – such as Cape Schanck's sophisticated volumes.

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

A generous garden allows for al fresco dips in the water, while inside, interconnected, flowing areas feature a series of magnesium pools, saunas, steam rooms, and enclosed treatment spaces where guests can enjoy facials or massage. The campus spans some 1,000 sq m of what used to be the former headquarters of the Quiksilver clothing and accessories brand in Torquay

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

Balancing the crisp shapes of the overall architecture, gentle lighting and curved features in the interiors bring an element of lightness and tranquillity to the composition – this is supported by strategically hidden sconces, and expressive taps and bathroom accessories throughout.

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

Treatments and products are provided respectively by facial specialist Little Company (Byron Bay and Collingwood) and holistic massage practice Still Beauty.

(Image credit: Willem Dirk Du Toit)

