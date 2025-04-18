Australian bathhouse ‘About Time’ bridges softness and brutalism
‘About Time’, an Australian bathhouse designed by Goss Studio, balances brutalist architecture and the softness of natural patina in a Japanese-inspired wellness hub
'About Time', an elegant bathhouse in Torquay, Victoria, is the Australian Surf Coast's new temple for wellness, courtesy of Studio Goss. Designed by the practice, headed by founder David Goss – also behind this finely tuned, countryside Cape Schanck house – the complex balances brutalist architecture and gentle natural patina, inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi.
Relax at the 'About Time' bathhouse by David Goss
The bathhouse was designed by the Melbourne-based practice as an ultimate immersive wellness experience. Bringing together confidence and softness, the design works with a robust material palette of concrete, stone and timber, sprinkled with 'the beauty of imperfection.'
Careful lighting throughout highlights the textured surfaces, crafted in flamed granite floors, curved stucco walls, coir matting and monolithic timber and stone elements. Clean lines and geometric shapes echo Goss's architectural approach through his residential work – such as Cape Schanck's sophisticated volumes.
A generous garden allows for al fresco dips in the water, while inside, interconnected, flowing areas feature a series of magnesium pools, saunas, steam rooms, and enclosed treatment spaces where guests can enjoy facials or massage. The campus spans some 1,000 sq m of what used to be the former headquarters of the Quiksilver clothing and accessories brand in Torquay
Balancing the crisp shapes of the overall architecture, gentle lighting and curved features in the interiors bring an element of lightness and tranquillity to the composition – this is supported by strategically hidden sconces, and expressive taps and bathroom accessories throughout.
Treatments and products are provided respectively by facial specialist Little Company (Byron Bay and Collingwood) and holistic massage practice Still Beauty.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
