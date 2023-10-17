Cape Schanck house blends architectural minimalism and bespoke lighting

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cape Schanck house is a unique feat – not just a sleek piece of minimalist architecture set among the pristine nature of the Australian countryside, this is also a finely tuned lighting masterpiece, featuring a highly bespoke plan for illumination, crafted by its architect, Studio Goss, and owner, lighting designer and founder of Articolo Studios Nicci Kavals.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Cape Schanck house: illuminated minimalism

‘Conceptually, we approached Cape Schanck House as a vessel to capture views and accept and manipulate daylight,’ said David Goss, director at Studio Goss. ‘The resulting design is expressed through a series of blank, abstract forms, animated by the play of light.’

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Meanwhile, the lighting elements, the 12:40 lighting range, which is Articolo’s newest collection, was inspired directly by the home, its location and approach. Kavals explained the series design, offering the example of one of its signature pieces: ‘The 12:40 wall sconce is not only architectural in form but it is coupled with tuneable white technology, a feature that works to adjust the colour temperature of white light to match the sun’s changing light throughout the day. This has multiple wellness benefits on our health including restoring our circadian rhythm.’

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

Clean, low, geometric forms divided into two pavilions form the house. A generous kitchen, the open plan dining and living room, and the two open-air terraces form the social heart of the home, which also contains three guest rooms alongside its owner's primary bedroom.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

A luxurious palette of Blackbutt timber joinery, terrazzo flooring, brick, Moroccan Zellige tiles and Galassia marble shape refined spaces throughout – matching both the sophisticated overall design as well as the high design standards reflected in the lighting fixtures.

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

(Image credit: Timothy Kaye)

studiogoss.com.au

articolostudios.com