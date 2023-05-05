Compact Mount Washington house is designed for maximum impact
A Mount Washington house by Anonymous in Los Angeles makes the most of its views, steep site and small size
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The steep, small site that hosts Mount Washington house, the latest residential project by Los Angeles-based architecture studio Anonymous, was nothing if not a challenge. The terrain's intense incline, combined with the tiny buildable footprint, meant that the architects had to get creative when designing this new home for a private client. The result, a dramatic Los Angeles house, not only makes the most of its site, views and scale, but it also feels expansive and eye-catching; and not in any way a compromise against its restrictive conditions.
Mount Washington house by Anonymous
Mount Washington house's steepness and views are the two main elements that helped define the design's final form, the architects write. Part of it, a walkable roof becomes the home's main outdoor space, a 'front yard' with a swimming pool. 'The sequence of space and programme is vertical not horizontal, which is an inversion of typical residential experience in California that blends inside and outside – on one single level,' continue its creators.
Inside, there is less than 1,000 sq ft of usable floorspace, which feels relatively boutique compared to the region's typical home sizes, so spatial multitasking was the name of the game. Movable partitions can turn the den into a guest room. A garage also hosts a feature light wall, which glows like a lantern at night, illuminating the swimming pool and terrace below, while marking the home's architectural presence. A window carved out of the pool's thick wall brings light into the kitchen below.
Steel, concrete, clean surfaces, and minimalist architecture define the spaces, inside and out. In contrast, soft furnishings add warmth to ensure the building feels every bit the domestic space it was designed to be. Meanwhile, large openings and the outdoor area orientate everything towards long Los Angeles vistas that allow the eye to wander and anchor the project to its context.
anonymousarchitects.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Brilliant Volkswagen ID.Buzz cuts through the increasingly generic appearance of modern EVs
The Volkswagen ID.Buzz embodies automotive practicality and makes the most of Volkswagen’s EV platform, creating a family of vans, campers and light commercial trucks to match its historic Type 2
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Bodrum Edition hotel reopens its doors
The Bodrum Edition hotel launches the new season with a series of full moon parties
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Dries Van Noten hosts ikebana-themed exhibition in his LA ‘Little House’
Curator Alexander May of Sized Selects tells Wallpaper* about the group exhibition at Dries Van Noten’s Los Angeles space – an exploration of ‘arrangement and placement’
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Roberts Projects turns historic car dealership into characterful LA art space
Roberts Projects by Johnston Marklee sees the gallery launch its new home in Mid-Wilshire, Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Council_St is a creative community hub crafted from a Historic Filipinotown garage in LA
A garage in Historic Filipinotown is transformed into Council_St, an artist’s studio and exhibition space, by LA-based architecture firm Formation Association
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
Studio Gang’s Richard Gilder Center brings organic tactility to New York City
The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation by Studio Gang marks a new era for New York City’s iconic American Museum of Natural History
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts launches its undulating Studio Gang design
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts by Studio Gang opens in Little Rock, USA, blending new construction and renovation
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Living among the trees’ finds form in a Miami house design
The experience of ‘living among the trees’ takes centre stage in a Miami house by Strang Design
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
Hotel Marcel: the sustainable rebirth of a Marcel Breuer original
Hotel Marcel, a Marcel Breuer-designed, modernist architecture original, launches as sustainable hospitality in New Haven, Connecticut
By Daniel Scheffler • Published
-
An eco-friendly synagogue is the heart of its Palo Alto community
Congregation Kol Emeth's eco-friendly synagogue by Field Architecture becomes a sustainable heart for its community
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
LA’s ‘lost’ Lord House by Richard Neutra is brought back to life by Spatial Practice
Dora Chi and Erik Amir breathe new life into Lord House, an original design by Richard Neutra in Los Angeles
By Ellie Stathaki • Published