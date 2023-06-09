House of Art is a warm New Delhi family home conceived as a collector's space
House of Art by Rajiv Saini is a reimagined New Delhi home, filled with art and customised to its owners’ needs
House of Art by Rajiv Saini is a reimagined New Delhi residence for a family of four, conceived as a lived-in home for an art collector. 'Both the clients and I wanted the home to not look squeaky new – I wanted it to feel like the home of a collector, who over the years had acquired beautiful things,' says Saini. 'With that in mind, we selected pieces of design that did not look “of the moment”. The intent was for all to seamlessly blend in well together, and not have pieces of design that were screaming for attention.'
House of Art by Rajiv Saini
Blending the family's contemporary, daily needs with lots of artworks and carefully selected furniture, House of Art spans two levels, placed above an existing structure – the home of one set of the family’s grandparents. The first floor holds the private areas, including four bedrooms, two family lounges and an informal dining space with kitchen. Meanwhile, the second floor is dedicated to an expansive, flowing entertaining space.
Harmoniously bringing together art and architecture is something of a Saini specialty. The designer has worked on numerous residential projects over the years – a new Mumbai apartment and a multigenerational Indian home in New Delhi are cases in point. Here, he brought his well-honed expertise to create an interior that is brimming with life and creativity.
'Art has always been integral to all our projects. On most projects, the process of acquiring art begins in parallel with the commission to start design – and we try and acquire enough that will be needed for the project, over the two to three years of the project construction,' Saini explains.
'In this case, since there already was a sizeable collection the client had, it was more about editing from the collection, and planning which works would go where, and be grouped with what else. All our meetings and discussions on the project would eventually gravitate towards this discussion, which wasn’t of much use – as I’m instinctive when it comes to hanging art. I like to have everything brought to the site, opened up, and I like to spend a day with it all, trying to make connections between the pieces, and also between the art and architecture. And that is exactly how this project unfolded in the end.'
Examples of art and furniture pieces decorating the interior span several decades and include works by Prabhakar Barwe and Arpita Singh in the dining room; a Mrinalini Mukherjee’s hemp sculpture in the living room; a Nilima Sheikh painting on tapestry, suspended in the living room; several Manjit Bawa paintings throughout the home; Bharti Kher’s early work behind the bar; photography by Dayanita Singh; and sculptures, such as A Bala’s white hands. These are juxtaposed by historic Indian bronzes, wooden tribal sculptures, and some Mughal miniature paintings.
Vintage furniture is combined with Eames pieces, informal dining chairs by Finh Juhl, consoles by Gianfranco Frattini, and dining chairs by Jorge Zalsupin. It all works together to compose an entirely new family home, which at the same time feels like it has been lived in and loved for decades.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Achille Salvagni imbues Upper East Side townhouse with understated glamour
Designer Achille Salvagni’s latest project is a Manhattan townhouse whose understated design is led by function and inspired by 1920s and 1930s architecture
By Pilar Viladas • Published
-
Discover July 2023 Wallpaper*: the Design Directory
See Wallpaper’s July 2023 Design Directory for the best new seating, tables, beds, lighting, outdoor furniture, rugs and more, on sale now
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
Ruinart’s Food For Art promises culinary delights in Basel
Hosted during Art Basel in Basel 2023, Ruinart’s latest Food For Art dinner draws on Eva Jospin’s Carte Blanche commission
By Simon Mills • Published
-
House of Gardens immerses architecture in Indian nature
House of Gardens by Kanan Modi was conceived as a home among nature, and is the Hyderabad base of an artist and her family
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This Ahmedabad house blends geometric concrete and verdant trees
This concrete Ahmedabad house, Trees Sliced Through by Matharoo Associates, is designed around its site's existing trees
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Museum of Art and Photography in Bangalore aims to democratise art and culture
MAP, the Museum of Art and Photography in Bangalore by Mathew & Ghosh Architects, shines a new light on Indian art and culture
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar • Published
-
Multigenerational homes for family get-togethers
Multigenerational homes make the perfect setting for extended families to come together – in daily life and for special occasions, such as the recent Lunar New Year
By Shiori Kanazawa • Published
-
Anupama Kundoo on Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi’s legacy
Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi's recent passing shook the global architecture community; here, leading Indian architect Anupama Kundoo looks back at his legacy
By Anupama Kundoo • Published
-
Mumbai apartment by Rajiv Saini is the perfect Malabar Hill bolthole
A Mumbai apartment designed by Rajiv Saini blends indoors and outdoors at the top of a Malabar Hill block
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
In memoriam: Balkrishna V Doshi (1927 – 2023)
Balkrishna V Doshi, one of India’s preeminent architects and the world’s greatest modernists, has died at the age of 95. To honour his memory, we revisit a story from the Wallpaper* archives
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A Kolkata home’s cavernous interior is dominated by curves
Cavernous is a Kolkata home by Nitin Barchha and Pooja Bihani designed around its curves
By Daven Wu • Published