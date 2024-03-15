Jean Prouvé’s House of Better Days on show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
The Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, by Jean Prouvé is explored in a new show at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris
In Paris in February 1956, a prototype prefabricated house designed by French architect Jean Prouvé opened to the public for three weeks on the banks of the Seine. Amidst a post-war housing crisis, the Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, or House of Better Days, was a direct response to an appeal by activist Abbé Pierre for urgent homeless relief in Paris during the brutally cold winter of 1954, which saw widespread suffering and the tragic death of a mother and baby.
Now, 70 years on, an exhibition at Galerie Patrick Seguin in Paris is exploring the house and its social history through deconstructed architectural elements, archive material and the opportunity for the public, once again, to step inside the house – this time in virtual reality (back in 2012, the gallery released an animation of archive imagery and computer graphics that detailed the construction of Maison Les Jours Meilleurs).
The House of Better Days at Galerie Patrick Seguin
Even with VR headsets beckoning, the exhibition’s pièce de résistance is the very real, load-bearing core of the Maison Les Jours Meilleurs. The finely crafted, sculptural piece of steel was an innovative multi-tasker (greatly admired by Le Corbusier); it supported the building, carried plumbing and ventilation, hid a compact bathroom and revealed a neat kitchen.
At the heart of Prouvé’s concept, it shows that – even though this efficient, low-cost house built of industrial materials including aluminium roof panels and a plywood façade could be constructed within seven hours by two people – precision and craft were not lost.
Though the Maison Les Jours Meilleurs was modest at 57 sq m for a family of four, the virtual reality experience helps to communicate the quality of its interior; such as the warmth of its beech wood interior panels (also displayed in the gallery as a comparison) and sliding windows framing cinematic views of the Seine in the 1950s.
Back in 1956, an impressive 96 per cent of visitors approved of the interiors (with 59.8 per cent claiming interest in purchase). Today, achieving a sense of texture and depth virtually was the result of a painstaking collaboration between gallerist Patrick Seguin, VR experience architects Double Geste and architectural visualisers Le Visiomatique, who describe it as a process of ‘reverse archaeology’.
It is through newspaper cuttings, magazine covers and construction photographs that the social history of the house can be better understood, as both a product of its context and the humanist ambitions of its creators, Prouvé and Abbé Pierre.
Prouvé had been working on ‘emergency’ architecture for many years prior; developing the axial portal frame system patented in 1939, then responding to a government brief for post-war housing in eastern France in 1944. In Paris, Abbé Pierre founded the Emmaüs group, also known as the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, or Companion Builders, dedicated to tackling housing and poverty; and tirelessly raised funds through a campaign with washing powder brand Persil to raise more than two million francs to commission Prouvé.
While designed with optimism for a better future, only five Maison Les Jours Meilleurs were ever built – after failing to meet planning restrictions, a proud Prouvé refused to alter his designs. Yet gallerist Patrick Seguin believes there is much to be learnt from the house and its story, commending architects such as Shigeru Ban who continue to work on humanist approaches to emergency architecture today and in this vein, he’s open-minded to see where the virtual maison might travel next.
Maison Les Jours Meilleurs, 1956’, Galerie Patrick Seguin, 14 March – 20 April 2024
Galerie Patrick Seguin, 5 rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Harriet Thorpe is a writer, journalist and editor covering architecture, design and culture, with particular interest in sustainability, 20th-century architecture and community. After studying History of Art at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) and Journalism at City University in London, she developed her interest in architecture working at Wallpaper* magazine and today contributes to Wallpaper*, The World of Interiors and Icon magazine, amongst other titles. She is author of The Sustainable City (2022, Hoxton Mini Press), a book about sustainable architecture in London, and the Modern Cambridge Map (2023, Blue Crow Media), a map of 20th-century architecture in Cambridge, the city where she grew up.
-
Detroit Institute of Arts celebrates Black cinema
‘Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971’ at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) brings lost or forgotten films, filmmakers and performers to a contemporary audience
By Anne Soward Published
-
Dine amid old-school glamour at The Dover in London’s Mayfair
The Dover, founded by Martin Kuczmarski and designed by Quincoces-Dragò & Partners, is where 1970s Brooklyn meets classic Italian charm
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Paris meets St Tropez in Vilebrequin and Ines de la Fressange’s swimwear capsule
Swimwear label Vilebrequin collaborates with French designer Ines de la Fressange on a capsule collection that draws from the banks of the Seine and the beaches of the Côte d’Azur
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace is a winning restoration in the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2024
Hauser & Wirth Paris by Laplace sees the architectural agency named Best Restoration Kings, breathing new life into an 1877 hôtel particulier near the Champs-Elysées
By Amy Serafin Published
-
A fire station cuts a bold figure in the city of Rennes
This fire station by LAN becomes a new landmark for Rennes, France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A refreshed Musée National de la Marine shows off its expanded exhibition spaces in France
Musée National de la Marine in France has been brought to the 21st century by a team comprising h2o Architectes, Snøhetta and exhibition designers Casson Mann
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Studio Mumbai exhibition at Fondation Cartier explores craft, architecture and ‘making space’
A Studio Mumbai exhibition at Paris’ Fondation Cartier explores the trailblazing Indian practice’s inspired, hands-on approach
By Amy Serafin Published
-
AT Architectes has built a striking house in the heart of a French pine forest
Maison Au Tholonet by AT Architectes is a crisp concrete house set on a wooded site in the South of France, carefully built on the foundations of a ruin
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Richard Rogers exhibition delves into the architect’s ideas at Chateau La Coste
A new Richard Rogers exhibition created by Ab Rogers opens at the late architect’s final design, the Drawing Gallery at Chateau La Coste in France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A residential timber tower by Moreau Kusunoki in Paris blends minimalism and sustainability
Fast emerging French-Japanese studio Moreau Kusunoki completes a residential timber tower in Paris, making a departure from the norm in large scale housing
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside artist Loris Gréaud’s Paris studio, a concrete bunker by Claude Parent
French artist Loris Gréaud invites us into his light-filled, bunker-like studio, the final project of late architect Claude Parent – watch the exclusive film
By Amy Serafin Published