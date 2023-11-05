An art collector’s home blends bold pieces to craft a serene domestic haven
A collector’s home in London’s Kensington has been thoroughly reimagined by Edo Mapelli Mozzi of Banda
Banda has revealed its latest offering, a refined collector's home in London's Kensington, spanning some 7,000 sq ft filled with art and urban luxury. The design company, headed by founder Edo Mapelli Mozzi, worked on transforming an existing property into a warm home with an emphasis on colour and nature – aided by a lush garden outside and the numerous artworks to be placed within the residence.
Collector's home by Edo Mapelli Mozzi of Banda
The current owner, having lived in the property for over 20 years, approached Banda to undertake a full-scale, top-down redesign and renovation of the entire space. The designers worked with a selection of earthy tones and natural materials to add vibrancy to the interior while enhancing its connection to the outside, planted areas.
Meanwhile, inside, works by artists such as Tony Cragg, Andy Warhol, Antony Gormley, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and photography by Ruth Bernhard and Terence Donovan, enliven the softly coloured interior. Among these pieces, pops of colour through strategically placed design-led furniture add to the whole's subtle drama.
A 'Jelly Pea’ sofa by India Mahdavi (Wallpaper* Designer of the Year 2023), upholstered in Pierre Frey Bold Velvet in ‘Army’; the ‘Calanque’ ripple pool coffee table in bronze by Charles Zana; and a curved Pierre Augustin Rose sofa in Teddy Mohair, are among the standout products featured within.
Bold contemporary pieces have been mixed here with vintage finds, such as an oxidized oak finish from Cuff Studio that has been upholstered in a Dedar mohair/cotton mix fabric in the hallway.
While strong geometries and vibrant colours appear in the confident Banda selection, the overall impression in this modern home is that of serenity and timelessness, making it a perfect, gentle cocoon of a domestic space – showcasing the company's mastery in crafting the perfect interior composition.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
