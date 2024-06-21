Beton, Spacemade’s new Barbican co-working space, offers facilities with a fashionable edge

London is awash with co-working spaces, but Beton, a new offering from Spacemade, provides a central location and excellent facilities, including a podcast studio and an on-site community team.

Beton is the newest co-working space from Spacemade, a relatively new start-up in this once-crowded (and hugely overvalued) market. Spacemade has four locations across London, as well as offices in Leeds and Birmingham. Beton is in Clerkenwell, across the road from the Barbican itself, a proximity that’s referenced in the concrete-friendly name.

Main reception, Beton by Spacemade (Image credit: Spacemade)

Explore Beton, Clerkenwell's new co-working space

Setting the facility within a relatively undistinguished 1960s block, Spacemade has gone all out to ensure that Beton is well placed to lure in creative businesses of all stripes. Across nine floors, there is a host of varied spaces, ranging from whole-floor set-ups for the larger business down to single desks.

A typical floorplan at Beton by Spacemade (Image credit: Spacemade)

In addition to the kind of extras co-workers have come to expect – private meeting rooms with video-conferencing facilities, fully stocked kitchens, a dog-friendly policy, bike storage and ultra-high speed fibre internet, there’s also a dedicated, fully equipped podcast studio, Amplitude, in the basement.

Amplitube podcast studio at Beton by Spacemade (Image credit: Spacemade)

Separate charges are made for the use of one of the four meeting rooms, as well as the podcast studio, which can be hired out by the hour, half day or day. The aesthetic is a mix of Insta-friendly modernism, with well specced seating, desks, lighting and accessories, as well as stripped-back finishes on walls and ceilings that reveal the guts of the original building and also maximise the available space.

Every floor at Beton has its own kitchen. All murals are by Sarah Sebastian (Image credit: Spacemade)

If you sign up for a spot, then you’ll get 24/7 access to your designated space, helpfully located just minutes away from the Barbican’s dedicated Tube station (and pretty close to the Elizabeth Line to boot), as well as its many facilities. Spacemade is looking for a mix of creative businesses to populate the new space, hoping to draw in those from nearby Old Street and Shoreditch.

A meeting room at Beton by Spacemade (Image credit: Spacemade)

Community events will attract local enterprises and the aim is for a bit of cross-pollination to occur between members. Jonny Rosenblatt, Spacemade’s co-founder, describes Beton as ‘more than just a flexible workspace – it’s an eco-system designed to inspire collaboration and innovation.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beton breathes new life into an existing office block in the Barbican (Image credit: Spacemade)

Beton, 23 Goswell Road, Barbican, London EC1M, co-working starts from £129 for five days per month, £189 for ten days per month, £299 for unlimited monthly access, and £499 per month for a fixed desk. For private office hire, pricing starts at £625 per desk.

Spacemade.co