A minimalist Bengaluru home behind a red terracotta screen

This Bengaluru home by dynamic Indian architecture studio Kumar La Noce was conceived as a contemporary, multigenerational house set on a tight urban plot. Titled House on 46, the residence continues the emerging practice's tradition of experimenting with screen and latticework in order to create modern homes that are also in sync with their region's climatic conditions – leading to sustainable architecture that works with its environment. Previous similar works include JP House, in the same Karnataka city, and its metal frame exterior.

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

A Bengaluru home behind a terracotta screen

Along the same lines, House on 46 is wrapped externally in a system of reddish terracotta screens, which control the sunlight – and therefore, heat – entering the building, while ensuring privacy, and energy efficiency during the construction. The architects explain: ‘On the street-side façade, a system of operable metal screens creates a porous exoskeleton for the house. Created using slim mild-steel fins of varying sizes and thicknesses, the panels are stiffened through the pattern, at the same time minimising waste owing to the varying lengths. Enclosing generous balconies, the screen provides an adaptable façade based on the needs of the users. Large planter boxes are incorporated in the façade scheme, which animate and shade the covered open spaces.’

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

With all eyes drawn to this Bengaluru home’s distinctive exterior, the interior feels refreshingly clean and pared down. A minimalist architecture approach internally means that a strict material palette – of grey granite, teak wood and lime-rendered walls – composes living spaces that feel welcoming and serene. The dappled light that filters through the external screen helps to that effect.

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

Spreading across four levels, the house contains family spaces on the lower parts and bedrooms towards the top, sprinkled with a variety of exterior areas and an accessible roof terrace crowning it all. A study on the ground floor was designed with the possibility to be easily converted as an independent living unit in the future – adding even further flexibility to this functional arrangement.

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

(Image credit: Vivek Muthuramalingam)

