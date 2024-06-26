How the architecture in 'Kinds of Kindness' supports a 'vibrant version of Yorgos Lanthimos’ universe'
In 'Kinds of Kindness,' Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, opening in the UK this week, architecture shines through and becomes an important co-protagonist
'Kinds of Kindness' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in spring and is poised for release in the UK at the end of this week. The newest film by Yorgos Lanthimos, written by the Poor Things Academy Award® nominee and Efthimis Filippou, is a trilogy wrapped in a single piece of work - a movie tackling control, the absurd, and power dynamics in three parts, played by the same eight main actors, cast in different roles for each section. Architecture, a silent protagonist, is another constant throughout, setting the scene in a way only the built environment can and helping to tell Lanthimos' story.
'Kinds of Kindness' delves into themes often found in Lanthimos' world. Tragic irony, a sense of the surreal, and a sprinkle of the magical blend in a trio of stories that are only loosely interconnected through topics and places - offering different takes on the Greek director's fascinations. His star-studded cast, featuring a compact but expertly appointed team, includes Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer; the power of architecture in film becomes their co-star.
Exploring architecture in 'Kinds of Kindness'
Described as a 'triptych fable', the film unfolds, first, following a man, controlled by another, trying to get back in the driver's seat of his own life; then, a policeman whose disappeared - presumed dead - wife miraculously returns, but seemingly changed in a disturbing, uncanny way; and finally, a woman who, as part of a spiritual cult, is obsessed with finding a miracle maker. In each of these tales, architecture is pivotal, tells 'Kinds of Kindness' production designer Anthony Gasparro who oversaw how the clearly carefully curated and styled, but ultimately soft and discreet built environment presence appears throughout (all set in an abstract, unnamed southern State of America told through glimpses of New Orleans - but more on this later).
Gasparro says: 'Creating three distinct narratives significantly increased the number of sets and locations. The only recurring set is the hospital, providing a loose connection between the stories. We shot Raymond's office on an abandoned floor at 650 Poydras in Downtown NOLA, which had great windows and a stunning view of other nondescript buildings. Liz's doctor's office exterior was an old hospital used to house people during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Most locations were chosen for their generality to avoid placing the film in a specific geographical location.'
Each section of the film has its own, subtly distinct feel. The architectural fabric supports and frames that - the last tale's heroine's conflicts are expressed through images that alternate a certain affluence and the nondescript or mundane; the middle one invites us into a more commonplace setting and an at-first-glance everyday family context (although this is soon negated); and the opening section discusses power and dominance through a stern, highly staged architectural context.
'In the first story, the spaces where Raymond lives and works are central to the narrative. His office, located on the top floor of an impressive commercial building, is modern and sterile, reflecting his clinical, detached personality. Conversely, his mansion showcases his wealth, taste, and power. The living room, designed around a massive Biedermeier sofa, serves almost as a throne where he holds court,' Gasparro explains.
'Richard's office, in contrast, features acutely triangular walls with floor-to-ceiling glass windows, creating an extremely disorienting space reminiscent of Irving Penn's photography. This setting suggests that Richard feels trapped and part of something larger and more perilous than himself, as if perched dangerously atop Raymond's glass nest. Other locations in the film were conceived as extensions of Raymond's influence, most evident in Rita’s home, which resembles a model home, devoid of personal touches or signs of being lived in.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
In the second film, the storyline begins by bringing the audience into a more 'everyday', domestic setting. The protagonists, Dan and Liz have middle-class occupations and live in a comfortable cottage. However, as the plot thickens and Liz's seemingly unnatural return drives the narrative, the house's dark wood cladding adds to the tension and the sense of claustrophobia that emerges. 'The cinematographer, Robby Ryan, used our bamboo shades to create thick shadows and stunning filtered light, perfectly capturing the increasing strangeness of their situation,' says Gasparro.
The third and final segment is perhaps more clearly set in the American South, blending grandeur and familiarity, adding the tactility and outdoor qualities of life of the region's vernacular architecture in the mix. Still, a sense of place is only hinted at abstractly, leaving questions about a specific location open-ended.
'The final story showcases some of my favourite set pieces and architecture. The lake house where the cult resides is a late '80s architectural marvel on Lake Pontchartrain. This location was crucial for the film, as we needed a house large enough to accommodate all the followers, isolated from other homes, and with lake access for their yacht. I created a backstory that the house was hastily abandoned in the late '90s for nefarious reasons, later retrofitted by Omi and Aka to suit their needs,' adds Gasparro.
'The motel in the story has a strange yet familiar architecture. We scouted around 20 options, but this one stood out for its eerie, transient feeling, fitting perfectly with the scenes that take place there. Emma, Joe and their daughter's home is an unremarkable house in a nondescript neighbourhood, exemplifying the weird and absurd events that occur in Yorgo’s world.'
Though filmed in New Orleans, the film avoids obvious landmarks that would spell this out; although if you know the city, you'll know 'Kinds of Kindness' is set there. And even as challenges appear in every production - from budgetary ones to last-minute changes and availability of specific places, the production designer flags- the result feels like an uncompromising, coherent take of its author's vision. Gasparro concludes: 'The film ultimately came together, creating another vibrant version of Yorgo’s universe.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Inside MM:NT Berlin Lab, the new futuristic aparthotel captivating the tech-savvy
Wallpaper* spends two nights at the currently-on-trial MM:NT Berlin Lab, a digitally hosted escape for guests who value independence
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
Furnishing Futures launches campaign to create safe homes for women and children fleeing domestic abuse
Founded by Emily Wheeler, Furnishing Futures strives to support women and children fleeing domestic abuse: its new campaign calls out for interior donations to create a safe, comforting home with donated furniture
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Designed to change the world: 2024 Terra Carta Design Lab finalists announced
Announced on 26 June, the 2024 Terra Carta Design Lab finalists from the RCA demonstrate design's 'potential to change how we live and care for the world in the future'
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Lucha Libre and modernist architecture meet in Mexican short film ‘El Luchador’
‘El Luchador’ blends Lucha Libre and architecture, in a Mexican short film set in Agustín Hernández Navarro's modernist home Casa Praxis in Mexico City
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Big Sur house is the essence of California cool
Designed by Field Architecture, this Big Sur house sits among rugged nature, offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Tour this quietly elegant Aspen house which interlinks art and nature
N'Vitale is a Colorado house designed by CCY Architects to provide a serene space to admire art amidst dramatic scenery
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Phoenix is a California house rising from the ashes of its past life
The Phoenix by Feldman Architecture is a refreshing retreat - a Californian home built on resilience after its structure was damaged by fire
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sun-drenched Los Angeles houses: modernism to minimalism
From modernist residences to riveting renovations and new-build contemporary homes, we tour some of the finest Los Angeles houses under the Californian sun
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Take a tour of Bergen, Frida Escobedo's bold debut New York condo with Workstead interiors
An exclusive first look inside Bergen, Mexican architect Frida Escobedo’s debut condo project in New York, with interiors by Brooklyn design studio Workstead
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Frank Lloyd Wright architecture: from Prairie House to Guggenheim New York
Frank Lloyd Wright, hailed among the 20th century's greatest architects, has left a rich legacy that inspires to this day; here, we invite you to dive into his world
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Google installation 'The Orb' offers space to contemplate and communicate
Google's mesmerising installation 'The Orb' encourages engagement for both the public and employees, offering a welcomed moment of distraction
By Ellie Stathaki Published