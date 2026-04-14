One hundred years ago, Rolex changed watchmaking forever with the Oyster – the world's first waterproof wristwatch. At Watches & Wonders 2026, returning to Geneva from 14-20 April, the brand marks that milestone not with nostalgia but with a forward-looking collection. Read on to discover all of Rolex's new releases.

Oyster Perpetual 41

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex’s headline piece at Watches & Wonders is a dedicated centenary tribute. This yellow Rolesor version – Oystersteel case and bracelet with a yellow gold bezel and crown – echoes the case details of early Oyster watches. The slate dial features the inscription ‘100 years’ at six o'clock, while the Rolex name and minute track squares are rendered in signature green. The winding crown is also engraved with the number 100.

Oyster Perpetual 36

(Image credit: Rolex)

Where the Oyster Perpetual 41 looks back, the 36 takes a bold new direction with a burst of colour. Its multicoloured lacquer dial features the Jubilee motif, in which letters spelling ‘Rolex’ form a playful composition across the face. Ten individual colours are applied one by one via pad printing – an extremely technically demanding process. The result is a dial unlike anything else in the current collection – joyful and sophisticated.

Oyster Perpetual 28 and 34

Oyster Perpetual 28 (left); Oyster Perpetual 34 (right) (Image credit: Rolex)

Two new additions to the smaller Oyster Perpetual references come in solid 18-carat gold. The 28mm is crafted in yellow gold with a green stone lacquer dial, while the 34mm is made from Everose gold with a blue stone lacquer dial. Both have satin-finished bracelets that add textural warmth to the metal. Notably, the hour markers at three, six and nine o'clock are fashioned from natural stone.

(Image credit: Rolex)

The Datejust 41 appears this year in white Rolesor with a lacquered green ombré dial that deepens in tone towards the edges. The gradient brings an element of drama to one of Rolex's most enduring designs, while the fluted bezel and date window remain hallmarks of its identity. The contrast between the ombré rim and the date aperture gives the display added clarity – a subtle upgrade on a watch that has been in continuous production since 1945.

Yacht-Master II

(Image credit: Rolex)

The most mechanically significant release of the year is the new-generation Yacht-Master II, which has undergone a complete redesign. The regatta chronograph has been reimagined around the new calibre 4162, which powers a counterclockwise-running countdown. The pared-back dial, winch-inspired pusher geometry and Cerachrom bezel in blue are available in Oystersteel or yellow gold.

(Image credit: Rolex)

Rolex introduces an entirely new proprietary alloy with this 18-carat Jubilee Gold model, whose interwoven tones of yellow, grey and pink immediately set it apart from standard yellow or Everose gold. Paired with a light green aventurine dial, the result is a watch that feels fresh rather than merely revised.

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Cosmograph Daytona

(Image credit: Rolex)

Finally, Rolex presents a new Daytona in Rolesium, its combination of Oystersteel and platinum. A white enamelled dial sits against an anthracite Cerachrom ceramic bezel enriched with tungsten carbide, with a platinum edging band around the circumference. The tachymetric numerals are horizontally set in a contemporary typeface, referencing the first Cosmograph Daytona. A sapphire crystal case back, secured by a platinum ring, reveals the movement.