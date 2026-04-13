The countdown is on for Watches & Wonders 2026

The watch world’s biggest event of the year, Watches & Wonders, is all set to open its doors this week, and with 65 brands gearing up to unveil their new launches, there’s a lot to look forward to.

But what can we expect? Headline brands, including Rolex, Tag Heuer, Patek Philippe, Hublot and Tudor, keep new watches tightly embargoed, but we can make some general predictions based on anniversary years and industry gossip.

(Image credit: WWGF/KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)

We would bet Patek Philippe has something special planned around the 50th anniversary of the Nautilus, and Tudor is marking 100 years since launching, so expect limited editions, niche design references and unexpected material quirks - and how will Rolex acknowledge 70 years of the Day-Date and much-loved Milgauss?

All eyes are also on Audemars Piguet, who cap off an exciting few months of watch releases and a Bad Bunny appearance with a much-anticipated return to the Geneva watch fair.

We’ll be on the ground with all the news – just keep an eye on this frequently-updated guide.

Watches & Wonders takes place 14 - 20 April 2026

watchesandwonders.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors