The countdown is on for Watches & Wonders 2026
Watches and Wonders 2026 (14 - 20 April) is shortly to open its doors. Keep an eye on this frequently-updated guide to hear all the news
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The watch world’s biggest event of the year, Watches & Wonders, is all set to open its doors this week, and with 65 brands gearing up to unveil their new launches, there’s a lot to look forward to.
But what can we expect? Headline brands, including Rolex, Tag Heuer, Patek Philippe, Hublot and Tudor, keep new watches tightly embargoed, but we can make some general predictions based on anniversary years and industry gossip.
We would bet Patek Philippe has something special planned around the 50th anniversary of the Nautilus, and Tudor is marking 100 years since launching, so expect limited editions, niche design references and unexpected material quirks - and how will Rolex acknowledge 70 years of the Day-Date and much-loved Milgauss?
All eyes are also on Audemars Piguet, who cap off an exciting few months of watch releases and a Bad Bunny appearance with a much-anticipated return to the Geneva watch fair.
We’ll be on the ground with all the news – just keep an eye on this frequently-updated guide.
Watches & Wonders takes place 14 - 20 April 2026
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Hannah Silver is a writer and editor with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines. Currently Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.