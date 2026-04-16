Since announcing a partnership with the Louvre in 2019, Vacheron Constantin has released a limited-edition series of exquisitely produced watches inspired by the museum’s treasures. Now, the maison has unveiled the second of the Great Civilisations series, created in conjunction with the Louvre, with four models limited to 15 pieces each translating cultural symbols into horological form.

Vacheron Constantin looked to the Louvre’s Ancient Egypt, Assyrian Empire, Ancient Greece, and Imperial Rome collections to create these new watches. Explains Sandrine Donguy, product and innovation director at Vacheron Constantin: ‘These periods experienced extraordinary territorial expansion and significant cultural and artistic influence, aligning with the maison's spirit of exploration, innovation and creativity. The collaboration with the Louvre also reflects a shared commitment to conserving, preserving, and transmitting arts and traditional craftsmanship, celebrating the splendours of the past.’

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

The watches, three years in the making, pay tribute to four ancient sculptures – the Buste d’Akhénaton, the Lamassu de Sargon II, Athéna de Velletri, and Le Tibre from the Iseum Campense temple. The watches are miniature works of art, intertwining traditional techniques with precious materials and accomplished artistry. Throughout, the complexity of the dials unites nine decorative crafts.

‘A significant artistic challenge was the glyptic work on natural stone, using limestone, sandstone and marble of the same types and origins as the original works, a first for the maison,’ Donguy adds. ‘Additionally, combining various decorative crafts and juxtaposing components produced with distinct techniques on the dial demanded micron-level precision to avoid errors and ensure perfect calibration on a single complex dial composed of three to four layers.’

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

For Olivier Gabet, general curator of heritage and director of the Département des Objets d'art at the Louvre, the ongoing collaboration speaks to the cultural status of both the museum and the maison. ‘As a reflection of the quest for beauty which echoes humanity, the Louvre is the best place to celebrate invention and creativity, art, design and craft. The Louvre and Vacheron Constantin have nurtured a very special relationship of mutual respect, with the Louvre showing once again that the museum is not a mere repository of splendid artefacts but a place for contemporary inspiration. Inspiration is vibrant at the Louvre.’

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