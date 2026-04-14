The Manufacture brings its most ambitious lineup in years to Watches & Wonders 2026: 20 new creations, four limited-edition Nautilus anniversary pieces, and a debut automaton wristwatch that marks a first in Patek’s modern history. Here's a breakdown of every new model.

Celestial Sunrise/Sunset (ref. 6105G-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Patek’s headliner of 2026 is a technical first: a wristwatch that displays the times of sunrise and sunset, housed in a 47mm white-gold case with a dial charting the Geneva night sky. The movement features a patented system that simultaneously corrects the time and sunrise/sunset indications whenever the clocks change.

‘The Crow and the Fox’ Automaton (ref. 5249R-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

This wristwatch automaton is inspired by a pocket watch from 1958, currently held in the Patek Philippe Museum. Drawing on La Fontaine's fable ‘The Crow and the Fox’, it displays hours and minutes on demand, animating the scene beneath a rich brown opaline dial set in a rose-gold case. It is the first automaton wristwatch in Patek’s modern history.

Cubitus Perpetual Calendar (ref. 5840P-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

The Cubitus collection gets its first grand complication: a perpetual calendar in a large platinum case. The open-worked blue dial, with its characteristic horizontal pierced strips, reveals the skeletonised movement beneath – making the mechanics themselves part of the design.

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Patek Philippe brings the alarm complication back to the forefront with a 41mm white-gold piece combining a hobnail-guilloché caseband with a textured lacquer dial. The movement allows users to set an alarm for any time in a 24-hour cycle, sounding via a hammer on a classic gong.

Minute Repeater Calatrava (ref. 7047G-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

This is a minute repeater in a modern Calatrava guise, pairing a white-gold case with a navy-blue dial and an embossed carbon motif. The self-winding movement keeps the profile remarkably slim – making it one of Patek's thinnest-ever minute repeaters.

Gem-set Perpetual Calendar Minute Repeater (ref. 5374/400P-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

This is the most rarefied piece in Patek’s 2026 collection, limited to just eight examples. Its platinum case frames a Balinese mother-of-pearl dial set with Paraiba tourmalines – among the rarest gems on earth, and the very reason production cannot exceed eight pieces.

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Flyback Chronograph with Perpetual Calendar (ref. 5204G-010)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

A new version of an iconic reference, the Flyback Chronograph Perpetual Calendar gets a navy-blue sunburst dial, white-gold case and a navy composite strap with red contrast stitching – a deliberately sporty finish for a complex watch.

In-Line Perpetual Calendar (ref. 5236P-011)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

This is a platinum grand complication built around Patek’s patented in-line perpetual calendar: day, date and month united in a single aperture at 12 o'clock. The ultra-thin movement keeps the profile elegantly slim, while the vertically satin-finished dial gives the watch a refined, modern character.

Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Trilogy (refs. 5270P-015, 5270P-016 and 5270P-017)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Three new platinum versions of one of Patek’s most celebrated references arrive simultaneously: a charcoal-grey lacquer dial, a blue lacquer dial and a striking red lacquer dial, each with a dark gradient rim. Same architecture, three very different personalities.

Annual Calendar (refs. 5396R-016 and 4946G-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

The Manufacture presents two new takes on its Annual Calendar complication. The rose-gold version pairs warm tones with a sand-beige sunburst dial, while the white-gold version takes a more contemporary approach, with a textured blue-grey dial and a denim-motif strap.

World Time (ref. 7129J-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

One of Patek Philippe's most practical complications, the World Time allows simultaneous reading of all time zones at a glance. This version makes a bold statement with a yellow-gold case and carmine-red lacquer dial, while a single push of a button updates every city display at once.

Calatrava (refs. 5227G-015, 7200/50G-001 and 7200/50G-012)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Three new Calatravas affirm the collection's values of pure design, proportion and refinement. The men's model features an opaline dial and the signature Officer-style case, while two women's models offer a choice of sand-beige or ice-blue sunburst dials, each powered by an ultra-thin movement that keeps the case super slender.

Golden Ellipse (refs. 5738G-001 and 3738G/100G-014)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

The Golden Ellipse – whose distinctive oval case is proportioned according to the golden ratio – returns in two versions: the large Jumbo size and a medium size. Both feature olive-green sunburst dials with shimmering depth, and ultra-thin movements that make them among the thinnest watches in the current collection.

Nautilus 50th Anniversary (refs. 5810/1G-001, 5810G-001, 5610/1P-001 and 958G-001)

(Image credit: Patek Philippe)

Four limited-edition pieces celebrate the Nautilus – Patek’s iconic luxury sports watch, launched in 1976 – turning 50. Two large-format models in white gold – one on a metal bracelet, one on a fabric-style strap – are joined by a slightly smaller platinum version on a platinum bracelet. All three use an ultra-thin movement that itself dates back to 1977. Rounding out the quartet is a Nautilus desk clock in white gold – a playful, unexpected nod to the collection's origins.