With only a couple of months to go until Audemars Piguet’s Watches & Wonders debut, we were expecting CEO Ilaria Resta to save the ammunition. We were mistaken.

After its voluminous show of strength back in November for Dubai Watch Week, Audemars Piguet is set for the brand’s Watches & Wonders debut in mid-April. Usually, this would mean a small debut this month, but instead, Ilaria Resta, in her third year as CEO, shows strength with a massive release of Royal Oak novelties. Audemars Piguet has recently debuted new takes on the muscular Offshore, a surprising revival of a jump-hour design, and a pocket watch tour de force. Here is a rundown of a major release that spanned a trend-surfing Royal Oak mini, ceramic blues, and QP complexity, starting with something rather complex that might just signal a new lease of life for uber-complicated pocket watches.

150 Héritage Pocket Watch with Universal Calendar

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

The 150e Héritage pocket watch is conceived as a dedicated pocket format rather than a wristwatch adaptation. It is an impressive halo piece for the brand and is powered by the hand-wound Calibre 1150, integrating a mindboggling array of 47 functions. This includes a sonnerie, minute repeater, tourbillon and split-seconds chronograph. A mechanically independent universal calendar appears on the caseback, mapping solar, lunar and lunisolar cycles from 1900 to 2099. The engraved platinum case and enamel dial emphasise craftsmanship and rarity, making the 150 Héritage Pocket Watch a poster child for the artisanal side of Audemars Piguet, more than an actual timepiece.

Royal Oak Mini

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

The Royal Oak Mini extends the collection through scale and material, and it also drops two strong references riffing on the petite trend. Two 23 mm quartz references introduce the resurgent look of black onyx framed in pink gold with diamond indices, and a crisp white mother-of-pearl dial in a yellow gold case. With minimal dial elements, surface finishing becomes the primary design feature, and Genta’s octagonal strength works equally well on this diminutive scale. Powered by a long-life quartz movement, the Royal Oak Mini is the jewellery-led expression of the famous watch family.

Calibre 7139: Openworked Perpetual Calendars

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Audemars Piguet's new in-house movement, the Calibre 7139, is now contained in the brand’s next-gen openworked perpetual calendar. Built around an all-in-one crown correction system, it removes the need for recessed pushers and tools and is an important card in CEO Ilaria Resta’s 2026 deck. The movement appears in two 41 mm models, starting with a Code 11.59 in white gold and black ceramic. This sporty vibe is complemented by a Royal Oak in titanium with a Bulk Metallic Glass bezel. This new element offers a different, deeper gloss that contrasts with the darker titanium case. The polished octagonal bezel frames a busy, symmetrical, legible dial of calendar indications, with gold details offsetting a monochrome, complex architecture.

Royal Oak Chronograph

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

The Royal Oak Chronograph 38 mm debuts the new in-house Calibre 6401, in a wearable size with a trio of finishes. The new automatic movement features Audemars Piguet's integrated chronograph architecture, refined with a simplified clutch system to improve pusher feel, and all models now have sapphire casebacks. The dial layout remains based on Audemars Piguet’s Grande Tapisserie dial surface, with contrasting, recessed registers for balance and readability. Case dimensions remain unchanged, preserving the compact profile of the 38 mm format, with the steel version true to its origins. A gem-set version in pink gold dialling up the glamour.

Royal Oak Selfwinding with Malachite Dials

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

Two yellow-gold Royal Oak Selfwinding models feature malachite dials, whose natural patterns make each dial unique. Both versions come in 18K yellow gold cases, and applied gold markers and lumed hands maintain the collection’s functional language. Standard self-winding movements power each size, and water resistance remains unchanged. Despite the trendy choice of malachite for the dials, these two references are positioned as series-production Royal Oaks rather than limited pieces. One was spotted on Bad Bunny's wrist during his Super Bowl halftime show.

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Code 11.59 Selfwinding

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

These new Code 11.59 Selfwinding models focus on colour and proportion, retaining the collection’s trademark case architecture. Both watches have the 38 mm case and radial ripple-like dial introduced in 2023, housed in pink gold. One adopts an all-black palette, while the other uses a silver-toned dial paired with a brown strap. The self-winding Calibre 5900 remains unchanged, underscoring the collection’s role as a platform for variation rather than mechanical development.

Royal Oak Offshore Diver

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

The Offshore Diver receives a restrained colour refresh across three stainless-steel models. Two retain black dials with coloured 0–15-minute zones, while a third introduces a deep teal dial. All maintain ceramic crowns, interchangeable straps and 300-metre water resistance. The Calibre 4308 remains unchanged, reframing the big brother of Genta’s Royal Oak, designed by Emmanuel Gueit. The Offshore has a focus on durability and wearability, and is, despite its price, still a tool watch at heart.

Neo Frame Jumping Hour Calibre

(Image credit: Audemars Piguet)

The Jumping Hour stands apart from Audemars Piguet’s core collections. Jump Hour displays were among the most consistent trends of 2025, embraced by brands such as Bremont and Cartier. This new watch draws on a 1920s design by the brand, with the time is displayed through two apertures. A jumping hour window at 12 and a crescent aperture at 6 are set within a rectangular pink-gold case with pronounced Art Deco side gadroons. A black PVD-treated sapphire dial is structurally bonded to the case, allowing an uninterrupted surface. Inside, the new self-winding Calibre 7122 marks AP’s first automatic jumping-hour movement, developed with an emphasis on stability and everyday use.