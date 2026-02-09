Audemars Piguet has big plans, with the expansion of the immersive AP House concept seeing recent openings internationally, from Manchester to Atlanta. Now, after years in the making, Audemars Piguet has opened its doors to its new London address. The relocation from New Bond Street to Clifford Street marks a new chapter for the brand, which has shifted the emphasis firmly onto hospitality with a bigger space that feels like a home away from home.

Created in 2017, AP House reimagines retail as a cultural space – where visitors can relax, explore the brand’s history, and attend everything from whisky tastings to live music events.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

The vast new space – it spans 914 square meters across four floors, not including a generous roof terrace – is well-equipped for cultural immersion. The Grade II-listed property, dating from 1719, was destroyed in a fire in 1988, later becoming an office space. In an extensive renovation, Audemars Piguet were determined to bring it back to its former glory.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

Original features throughout, including columns, fireplaces, ceilings and staircases, are an elegant foil for rich, clubhouse-inspired interiors. The watches fit in naturally, from a 360° watch display inspired by whisky distilleries to the vintage Audemars Piguet advertisements on the walls, historical watch selection and a Royal Oak tree (a nod to the Royal Oak which sheltered King Charles II and inspired the collection’s name).

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Audemars Piguet)

‘The new AP House London represents Audemars Piguet’s celebration of heritage and innovation at all levels, perfectly balancing London’s energy with the serenity of Le Brassus,’ says Daniel Compton, country general manager of Audemars Piguet Northern Europe. ‘We are looking forward to welcoming and connecting with our guests in their new home away from home.’

AP House London is at 9 Clifford Street , W1S 2TD

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors