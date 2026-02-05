Audemars Piguet touches down in Atlanta with a luxe new AP House
At this two-storey temple to haute horology, you can peruse a Royal Oak or spin some vinyl
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
Daily Digest
Sign up for global news and reviews, a Wallpaper* take on architecture, design, art & culture, fashion & beauty, travel, tech, watches & jewellery and more.
Monthly, coming soon
The Rundown
A design-minded take on the world of style from Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss, from global runway shows to insider news and emerging trends.
Monthly, coming soon
The Design File
A closer look at the people and places shaping design, from inspiring interiors to exceptional products, in an expert edit by Wallpaper* global design director Hugo Macdonald.
Watch lovers, take note: AP has landed in the ATL.
Last week, Audemars Piguet unveiled its latest destination for haute horology with a new AP House in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighbourhood. The destination, which joins locations in New York and Los Angeles, demonstrates the Swiss watchmaker's continued expansion in the US, particularly in the American South.
Unlike traditional watch boutiques, AP Houses aim to provide a hospitality-like environment for the brand’s clients, one that reflects its commitment to craftsmanship while creating an inviting atmosphere. The two-storey Atlanta outpost clocks in at 10,000 sq ft and features a terrace on its upper level, overlooking the Buckhead Village District, one of the city’s premier luxury shopping and dining destinations.
Inside, visitors can peruse Audemars Piguet timepieces during a private consultation; sip on a drink from the comfort of a velvet-clad sofa; or listen to some vinyl in a special listening lounge, a nod to Atlanta’s outsize role in American music production. The interiors, conceived by Audemars Piguet’s in-house team, are intentionally warm, replete with gold-hued textiles, timber accents and leafy plants, appropriate given Atlanta’s reputation as the City in a Forest. Also on view are works by local artist Patrick Eugene, on loan from Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.
‘We’re proud to expand our presence in the United States with the opening of AP House Atlanta – a new home for the Audemars Piguet community in the region,’ said Louis-Gabriel Fichet, CEO, Audemars Piguet Americas. ‘We look forward to welcoming clients, friends of the brand, and horology enthusiasts to experience the essence of Le Brassus and engage with the world of Audemars Piguet.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the US Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.