Watch lovers, take note: AP has landed in the ATL.

Last week, Audemars Piguet unveiled its latest destination for haute horology with a new AP House in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighbourhood. The destination, which joins locations in New York and Los Angeles, demonstrates the Swiss watchmaker's continued expansion in the US , particularly in the American South.

(Image credit: Courtesy Audemars Piguet)

Unlike traditional watch boutiques, AP Houses aim to provide a hospitality-like environment for the brand’s clients, one that reflects its commitment to craftsmanship while creating an inviting atmosphere. The two-storey Atlanta outpost clocks in at 10,000 sq ft and features a terrace on its upper level, overlooking the Buckhead Village District , one of the city’s premier luxury shopping and dining destinations.

Inside, visitors can peruse Audemars Piguet timepieces during a private consultation; sip on a drink from the comfort of a velvet-clad sofa; or listen to some vinyl in a special listening lounge, a nod to Atlanta’s outsize role in American music production. The interiors, conceived by Audemars Piguet’s in-house team, are intentionally warm, replete with gold-hued textiles, timber accents and leafy plants, appropriate given Atlanta’s reputation as the City in a Forest. Also on view are works by local artist Patrick Eugene , on loan from Mariane Ibrahim Gallery.

(Image credit: Courtesy Audemars Piguet)

‘We’re proud to expand our presence in the United States with the opening of AP House Atlanta – a new home for the Audemars Piguet community in the region,’ said Louis-Gabriel Fichet, CEO, Audemars Piguet Americas. ‘We look forward to welcoming clients, friends of the brand, and horology enthusiasts to experience the essence of Le Brassus and engage with the world of Audemars Piguet.’