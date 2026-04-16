TAG Heuer’s Watches and Wonders 2026 offering is all about Monaco, with two distinct takes on the most recognisable square chronograph. While the Monaco Chronograph is ‘rearchitected’ in titanium for wider reach, the Monaco Evergraph is built around TAG Heuer’s thirst for innovation and features a chronograph mechanism with a long list of innovative tech to unpack.

Talking to TAG Heuer’s heritage director Nicolas Biebuyck, the brand's goals are made clear, as is the importance of these two parallel Monaco ranges. 'They're both in titanium,' Biebuyck says of the new Monacos, 'but when you look further at the details, the movement is the standout factor.' He presents both watches as a major development for the brand, especially the skeletonised Evergraph version. 'This joint development with [Swiss manufacture] Vaucher is, for me, the most important chronograph movement in the history of watchmaking. It's the first time that anyone has completely rethought what the chronograph mechanism should be, much like Rolex achieved with Dinapulse last year for an industrial escapement.'

Monaco Chronograph

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Heuer)

The mainstay Monaco gets its most thorough redesign since the 1997 relaunch, returning to the geometry of the original 1969 ‘reference 1133’ for proportions and detail language. But its vintage-infused looks, complete with motorsport connotations, are housed in a new 39mm grade-five titanium case. It has reinforced the model’s angular edges, featuring a more genuinely square sapphire crystal, and a caseback with a smaller domed centre section that echoes the ergonomic logic of the original.

(Image credit: Courtesy of TAG Heuer)

The new in-house Calibre TH20-11 is a bi-compax layout with counters at 3 and 9, a date at 6, and takes its name directly from the Calibre 11 it descends from. The new calibre delivers an 80-hour power reserve with a five-year warranty, coming in three versions: McQueen blue, British Racing Green, and a black dial in a titanium and 18ct rose gold two-tone case.

Monaco Evergraph

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tag Heuer)

The Evergraph is TAG Heuer’s most technically ambitious watch in years. At its core is the Calibre TH80-00, developed with Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier and built around a chronograph mechanism that meets the requirements. Echoing Biebuyck’s words on its importance, it took five years to develop at the TAG Heuer LAB. The main talking point is replacing the traditional levers and springs of start, stop, and reset with two flexible bistable components produced via LIGA technology.

(Image credit: Courtesy of TAG Heuer)

The result is a chronograph with a distinct skeletonised visage, whose actuation degrades neither in feel nor accuracy over time: the ten-thousandth press delivers the same response as the first. An inverted movement construction puts the barrel, gear train, and TH-Carbonspring escapement on show through the transparent dial, with subsidiary dials at 3 and 9 creating a strict bilateral symmetry within the 40mm titanium square case. There are two versions: natural grade-five titanium with blue accents referencing the 1133B, and black DLC-coated titanium with red accents drawn from TAG Heuer’s motorsport palette.

tagheuer.com

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