Launching this week, Solange Azagury-Partridge introduces a new collection of jewellery inspired by Mary Shelley's monster. Across many rings, pendant necklaces, earrings, plus a cuff bracelet, Frankenstone is a creative take on gem facets, cuts and shapes.

A 50:50 ring in yellow gold takes the shape of an emerald-cut gem, albeit broken in two and dotted with white diamonds. 'The Split idea was about taking a traditional shape and cut, severing it in a way that created additional facets and then setting these facets. Almost like seeing the inner workings of the gem,' Azagury-Partridge explains of a yellow gold and diamond design. 'Or, imagining it being very precisely bitten in two'.

Solange Azagury-Partridge Frankenstone Rockstar pouch pendant (Image credit: Courtesy of Solange Azagury-Partridge)

A group of Frankenstone pieces are carved from rock crystal. 'The reason I chose to work with rock crystal is its transparency,' says the British designer, who is based in London. 'I wanted to create an effect of ‘solid light’. As the light hits the stone, it intensifies.' Cue Azagury-Partridge’s Rockstar Vial, a pendant necklace worn on black thread, its vessel filled with diamonds and gold leaf. A Rockstar Cube and Pouch necklace are set with white diamonds. Each can hold loose gemstones, which are optional.

Solange Azagury-Partridge Frankenstone Hololith Frankenstone Ring (Image credit: Courtesy of Solange Azagury-Partridge)

Hololith rock crystal rings are carved in the shape of either a brilliant or marquise cut, their see-through construction detailed with diamonds.

'The addition of diamonds enhances the effect,' Azagury-Partridge explains of her precious light traps.

solange.co.uk