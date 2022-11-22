Men’s engagement rings for modern grooms
Men’s engagement rings, whether classic or colourful, make for sentimental tokens
Men’s engagement rings are more popular than ever, with many men now keen to mark this most emotional of commitments in suitably spectacular style (and make a mark with alternative engagemment rings (opens in new tab)). Jewellers have been playing with both classic and more avant-garde options for engagement rings to treasure – whether sinking precious stones into bands, keeping to a minimalist sprinkling of diamonds or embracing jewel-like tones, every man will find something to love in our edit.
Discover new pieces: Shahla Karimi
Shahla Karimi is inspired by the architecture of New York for a debut men’s jewellery collection which features platinum, gold and mixed metal rings. Cutting clean and graphic silhouettes, these rings are set to make a very modern statement.
Classic engagement rings: Graff
Graff bring a chic fluidity to a classic silhouette with the new Spiral Band, which twists a ribbon of diamonds into a sensual form. Clean enough to wear alone or stack, this statement piece will work as both an engagement ring and eternity band.
Minimalist engagement rings: Shahla
Minimalist codes abound in Shahla's selection of bands in white, rose or yellow gold. Adornment is kept to a single groove which circles its way around one side of the ring in a contrasting precious metal, perfect for those who prefer a fuss-free silhouette.
Gold engagement rings: Genevieve Schwartz
London-based jeweller Genevieve Schwartz's He Said Yes collection draws on her silversmithing training to create men's engagement rings in a range of playful forms. Playing on faceted silhouttes and embracing bold gems, they are a chic way to readdress the balance.
The vintage engagement ring: 1st Dibs
Design lovers take note: 1st Dibs' eclectic curation unites a wealth of vintage, antique and contemporary pieces in one chic edit. If you're after something unique, it's a must-visit - we especially love the geometric detailing on this yellow gold and palladium band from Christian Bauer, which makes for a cool take on an engagement ring.
The offbeat engagement ring: Hannah Martin
We love Hannah Martin's rock'n'roll take on classic designs, and her edgy aesthetic lends itself perfectly to the traditional form of an engagement ring. Here, subverted sapphires sit in an 18 carat yellow gold band, their faceted edges making for a punky and precious silhouette.
The signet men's engagement ring: Sam Ham
Signet rings become swathed in symbolism in the hands of Sam Ham, who bring a personal edge to the traditional symbol. The 'secret' engagement ring in platinum features an understated brilliant-cut diamond which is hidden when the ring is worn with the Half Signet Wedding Ring in a gesture both chic and romantic.
The vintage men’s engagement ring: Hancocks
When considering an engagement ring purchase, vintage shopping needn’t be dismissed. A host of antique fairs, second-hand shops and jewellers reworking existing pieces offer rings with a real history, as well as a sustainable option. Ignoring trends and discovering unexpected jewellery subscribing to more traditional design codes can be a real pleasure. Vintage jewellery purveyor Hancocks’ stylish curation of men’s jewellery pieces – think tie pins, retro tank bracelets and chic cufflinks – includes an offbeat selection of engagement rings. Precious stones, set in a gypsy setting so they appear to sink into the bands, make understated choices. In this piece, diamonds in citrus hues rest in a platinum band with a brushed satin finish for a gleaming result.
Romantic men’s engagement rings: Alighieri
Alighieri unites literary references with a gothic romanticism in jewellery that delights with its textural forms. For the second men’s collection, adventurous inspiration codes are intertwined with heroic references. Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani looks to Sir Edmund Hilary and Tenzing Norgay, the first climbers to reach the top of Mount Everest, when dissecting what it means to be a hero, the question which drives the new collection. With an exploration of emblems and a play with materials, such as rhodium plating which develops over time, the jewellery is infused with symbolism. ‘The Clandestine Hero’, in recycled sterling silver with or without 24ct gold plating, frames a black onyx in a ring that marks the beginning of many adventures together.
The classic men’s engagement ring: De Beers
A classic engagement ring will always hold an appeal – whether you’re a fan of an emerald cut or a pear, gold or platinum, there’s no going wrong when you choose a design centred around a single stand-out stone. For enduring design, look no further than De Beers, whose new wedding collection brings traditional wedding pieces bang up to date. This men’s ring in platinum plays with generous proportions for a piece that juxtaposes a baguette diamond against an understated sprinkling of diamonds – perfect for those who love tradition.
Men’s engagement rings for the sustainably minded: Brilliant Earth
Most jewellers have reshifted their focus to sustainability by now, but it's something which can still mean different things to different people – and sometimes not very much at all. Brilliant Earth’s focus on the ethical sourcing of stones and recycled metals sets it apart and makes it ideal for those keen to make sustainable choices. Everyone is sure to find something they love in a wide selection of thickly drawn bands encompassing textured gold, unusual materials such as meteorite, and rainbows of diamonds. We bet the simplicity of this piece, where a ribbon of sapphires takes centre stage, that would guarantee an ‘I do’.
The men’s engagement ring for the untraditional: Jamie Joseph
Delicate diamond not for you? Recently we have seen jewellers delighting in using more unexpected stones and colours in ring design, which is especially enjoyable if you were expecting a simple diamond. With no rules to follow, going for a ring in the bold colours you love can add a frisson to a piece of jewellery you will be wearing everyday. This hypnotising orb of green onyx, from Jamie Joseph at Greenwich St Jewelers, is sure to capture your imagination. The faceted onyx, set with a single diamond, makes rich jewel tones seem a natural addition to an engagement ring.
The design-led men’s engagement ring: Misho
Creative director Suhani Parekh brings a background in sculpture to her jewellery design, which draws curved forms and geometric outlines in a mix of metals. Now, Parekh has announced the launch of the first men’s collection, Misho Man, which brings her contemporary jewellery design to signet rings, chain necklaces and medallion pendants. In the ‘Bauhaus’ rings, simple forms are accentuated with offbeat design tweaks – here, a disrupted circle of bronze is given an edge with a strip of black enamel, making for a cool and contemporary engagement ring option.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
