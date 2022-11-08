Essential men’s jewellery pieces putting a modern spin on tradition

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Men’s jewellery may have had a bad reputation over the years, but a host of jewellery designers are rethinking traditional pieces, keeping a sleek simplicity in mind. Whether reinterpreting the classic chain, transforming the signet ring or incorporating unexpected motifs, these contemporary adornments promise to be timeless.

Pacharee

(Image credit: Pacharee)

Pacharee's debut men's jewellery collection draws simple shapes in textured swirls of gold. We love this bangle, its fluid form finished only with delicate pearls in a signature design move.

pacharee.com

Le Gramme x Orlebar Brown

(Image credit: Le Gramme)

Le Gramme are marking Orlebar Brown's 15th anniversary with a capsule collection. The bracelets, in precious metal and recycled Nato fabric, draw on the chic design codes of both brands for an understated encapsulation of summer style.



legramme.com

Hatton Labs

(Image credit: hattonlabs.com)

London-based brand Hatton Labs put a contemporary spin on traditional jewellery codes with their brand which imbues precious metals and stones with a cool wearability. The new collection brings functional items to life - this carabiner in sterling silver is brought to life thanks to an edging of white cubic zirconia baguttes.



hattonlabs.com

Goods by Goodhood

(Image credit: press)

The perfect chain is hard to find, but we think we've found it in this slender piece from Goods by Goodhood. Measuring in at a thin 1.1mm, it comes in a variety of styles, finishes and metals, but we love the understated proportions and delicate glint of gold in the Anaconda chain in gold.



goodhoodstore.com

Goossens

(Image credit: doverstreetmarket.com)

Goossen's collaboration with jeweller and artist Harumi Klossowska de Rola has resulted in a series of exquisite pieces which take the lion and the snake as their inspiration. This piece, handmade in 24 carat gilded brass, nods to Goossen's goldsmiths heritage in its tactile and smooth form.



doverstreetmarket.com

Repossi

(Image credit: mrporter.com)

Repossi translate the curves and arcs of nature's most imposing landscapes - here, the Antifer cliffs in Normandy - into sleek and simple jewellery pieces. This bracelet in polished gold plays on a classic silhouette for a very wearable form which will fast become a daily essential.



mrporter.com (opens in new tab)

Matilde

(Image credit: matildejewellery.com)

Matilde have just released their first men's collection - and we love it! The new collection of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets subscribes to a simple structural aesthetic, with motifs cutting clean, geomeric forms. All pieces are crafted from recycled gold and come with or without lab-grown diamonds for a collection both wearable and sustainable.



matildejewellery.com

Le Gramme

(Image credit: legramme.com)

Paris-based men’s jewellery brand, Le Gramme, add a complexity to simple jewellery pieces thanks to clever design details. The new collection, Segment, forms chains of solid cylinders for the first time - cast in sterling silver or 18 carat gold, they make gleaming articulated spines teased into rings, bracelets and necklaces.

legramme.com

Hannah Martin

(Image credit: hannahmartinlondon.com)

The traditional signet ring is rethought by Hannah Martin who disrupts its classical codes with a sculptural sleekness. Angles in 18 carat gold are softened, letting the inky onyx and an irregularly-placed diamond pack a design-led punch.

hannahmartinlondon.com

Tom Wood at Dover Street Market

(Image credit: london.doverstreetmarket.com)

Tom Wood creates clothes and jewellery with longevity in mind, with recycled gold and silver playing a large part in sustainably-produced jewellery. The new Infinity collection, launching in store at Dover Street Market in June, casts thickly drawn silhouettes in precious metals for offbeat classics.

london.doverstreetmarket.com

Tilly Sveaas

(Image credit: tillysveaas.co.uk)

Tilly Sveaas plays with proportions in thickly-knitted chains. Keep it simple, or team with a T-bar or pendant and layer them up for an easy in into the chain gang.

tillysveaas.co.uk

Ambush

(Image credit: ambushdesign.com)

As director of jewellery for Dior Men, Yoon Ahn has honed a chic aesthetic which she brings to her own brand, Ambush. The new collection incorporates hand-cut natural stones, which alongside idiosyncratic design details such as precious padlock earrings and safety pin bracelets, make for a joyful take on everyday embellishment.

ambushdesign.com (opens in new tab)

Bunney at Dover Street Market

(Image credit: london.doverstreetmarket.com)

Bunney brings a rock’n’roll mood to men’s jewellery in pieces such as chunky chains (opens in new tab) and sculptural cuffs. Here, juxtaposed mixed metals transform a signet ring.

london.doverstreetmarket.com