The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre opens as an oasis of tranquillity and wellbeing
The Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre offers an array of ancient and modern therapies for optimising the mind and body
In a lavish addition to its Belgravia outpost, The Peninsula London unveils its highly anticipated Spa and Wellness Centre, offering a haven of tranquillity and wellbeing next to Hyde Park Corner. The newly opened facility spans two floors and introduces bespoke services and amenities aimed at nurturing guests’ bodies, minds, and souls.
The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre opens its doors
Upon entering, guests are invited to savour a relaxation tea, setting the tone for an immersive experience. The highlight is the impressive 25m heated swimming pool, housed in a double-height subterranean chamber adorned with mosaic landscapes and light panels simulating natural daylight. Underwater speakers enhance the relaxation experience, as guests transition between the pool to the lounge area, where healthy snacks and teas are provided.
The Peninsula London Wellness Centre boasts seven softly lit wood-panelled treatment rooms, four thermal cabins, and a sleek fitness studio equipped with cutting-edge Technogym equipment. In addition, the Spa offers a roster of experienced therapists-in-residence, providing personalised one- to two-hour sessions in modalities ranging from acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine to osteopathy and personal fitness.
Exclusive partnerships with Margy’s Monte Carlo and Subtle Energies elevate the spa menu. Signature treatments include Margy’s 24 Karat Gold Mask and e-Finger Facial, known for youthfully plumped skin, and Subtle Energies’ Blissful Marma Massage, promoting holistic harmony through Ayurveda principles. This expansion aligns with The Peninsula Hotels’ global well-being initiative, ‘Life Lived Best,’ offering guests at its 12 properties unmatched opportunities for fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition, such as guided strength training and meditation, all in the comfort of guests’ rooms.
‘We are enormously pleased to offer such an array of ground-breaking wellness options to our guests, as well as the Belgravia community,’ shares The Peninsula London’s managing director, Sonja Vodusek. ‘Service is at the heart of everything we do at The Peninsula – and a key part of that commitment is allowing the members of our “Peninsula family” to experience optimal well-being.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the professional she has become today. She holds a BSc in Business Management from King’s College London and an MA in Strategic Fashion Marketing from the London College of Fashion. Before joining the team in 2023, she served as an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Morgan Motor Company reveals its new all-electric prototype
The Morgan XP-1 is the British manufacturer’s latest attempt at electrifying its iconic hand-crafted lightweight sports machines
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Garden Crescent brings biophilic design to a dense Hong Kong neighbourhood
Garden Crescent by Ronald Lu & Partners brings a haven of green in its high-density Hong Kong neighbourhood
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Dior celebrates its women collaborators in new exhibition at the house’s Paris gallery
The exhibition at La Galerie Dior charts the house’s ongoing collaboration with women artists, particularly under current womenswear creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri
By Jack Moss Published
-
London restaurant and tequila bar Ixchel brings Mexico’s timeless flavour to every sip and bite
On London’s King’s Road, Ixchel offers an unmissable fusion of Mexican art, cuisine and atmosphere
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Step inside Saltine, Highbury’s light-filled dining hotspot
Saltine serves bright seasonal fare in a setting inspired by natural light and honest materials
By Billie Brand Published
-
Say hello to Dalla, Hackney's friendliest neighbourhood Italian eatery
Dalla is East London's newest Italian-inspired restaurant, embracing both Mediterranean design and cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Broadwick Soho joins the soul, flavour and history of London's West End
Broadwick Soho is a flamboyant luxury retreat with in-house bars, restaurants, suites and a penthouse
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Wolseley City brings the brand’s 1920s glamour and identity to the 21st century
The Wolseley City opens to a design by Fabled Studio, bringing the celebrated hospitality brand from Piccadilly to the City of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Cromwell Place Café in South Kensington is inspired by iconic hospitality design of the 20th century
Cromwell Place Café is led by London gastro-veteran Martin Cohen and with interiors by Nick Vinson, its design the result of an extensive research into iconic contemporary hospitality design
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Il Gattopardo is a Mayfair centrepiece of modern Italian design
Mayfair's new restaurant Il Gattopardo celebrates the golden age of Italian decor and cuisine
By Tianna Williams Published
-
We spend the night at The Peninsula London
We spend a night at The Peninsula London, which raises the bar for the premier Asian hospitality specialist
By Lauren Ho Published