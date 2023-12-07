The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre opens as an oasis of tranquillity and wellbeing

In a lavish addition to its Belgravia outpost, The Peninsula London unveils its highly anticipated Spa and Wellness Centre, offering a haven of tranquillity and wellbeing next to Hyde Park Corner. The newly opened facility spans two floors and introduces bespoke services and amenities aimed at nurturing guests’ bodies, minds, and souls.

The Peninsula London Spa and Wellness Centre opens its doors

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula London)

Upon entering, guests are invited to savour a relaxation tea, setting the tone for an immersive experience. The highlight is the impressive 25m heated swimming pool, housed in a double-height subterranean chamber adorned with mosaic landscapes and light panels simulating natural daylight. Underwater speakers enhance the relaxation experience, as guests transition between the pool to the lounge area, where healthy snacks and teas are provided.

The Peninsula London Wellness Centre boasts seven softly lit wood-panelled treatment rooms, four thermal cabins, and a sleek fitness studio equipped with cutting-edge Technogym equipment. In addition, the Spa offers a roster of experienced therapists-in-residence, providing personalised one- to two-hour sessions in modalities ranging from acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine to osteopathy and personal fitness.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula London)

Exclusive partnerships with Margy’s Monte Carlo and Subtle Energies elevate the spa menu. Signature treatments include Margy’s 24 Karat Gold Mask and e-Finger Facial, known for youthfully plumped skin, and Subtle Energies’ Blissful Marma Massage, promoting holistic harmony through Ayurveda principles. This expansion aligns with The Peninsula Hotels’ global well-being initiative, ‘Life Lived Best,’ offering guests at its 12 properties unmatched opportunities for fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition, such as guided strength training and meditation, all in the comfort of guests’ rooms.

‘We are enormously pleased to offer such an array of ground-breaking wellness options to our guests, as well as the Belgravia community,’ shares The Peninsula London’s managing director, Sonja Vodusek. ‘Service is at the heart of everything we do at The Peninsula – and a key part of that commitment is allowing the members of our “Peninsula family” to experience optimal well-being.’

The Peninsula London's lobby, where a variety of ‘Life Lived Best’ food options are available (Image credit: Courtesy of The Peninsula London)

peninsula.com