Sexy Fish Manchester brings scrumptious flamboyance to Deansgate

Sexy Fish Manchester is the latest in the hospitality brand's series of incarnations to open its doors to the public - and a visit proves it stays true to its inaugural London restaurant's carefully orchestrated, flamboyant spirit. The new venue is set in the city's historic thoroughfare of Deansgate on the foot of the award winning and BREEAM excellent sustainability rated, award winning No.1 The Avenue by architects Sheppard Robson. Launched this month, the eatery offers modern interpretations of Asian inspired dishes and an art filled interior that mixes work by legendary names in the creative industries, such as interior designer Martin Brudnizki, architect Frank Gehry and artist Damien Hirst.

(Image credit: Johnny Stephens)

Sexy Fish Manchester: the brand's newest incarnation

Sexy Fish was born from Caprice Holdings group chairman Richard Caring's idea for an upmarket culinary haunt that blends a scrumptious, fish and seafood-based menu with fittingly ornate contemporary design, rich pattern and colour, luxurious materials, and showstopping art. The Manchester venue follows hot on the heels of the chain's Miami opening in 2022, after Sexy Fish London's initial launch in 2015 at the southeast corner of prestigious Berkeley Square. And more is to come by the successful destination, with a Dubai outpost currently in the works.

(Image credit: Johnny Stephens)

Back in Manchester, highlighting the restaurant's culinary focus, the interior is adorned by three giant sculptures by Hirst, featuring sea creatures - three constellations of sharks, whales, octopi and more, sparkling above head on the main floor, and making the most of the space's tall ceilings. More art, this time by Gehry, comes in the shape of the architect's iconic fish lamps, as a series of his paper pendants float above the curved, glowing pink onyx and glass bar that greets guests.

(Image credit: Sexy Fish)

Meanwhile, a Verde Esmerelda stone floor, and a series of bespoke glass columns created by master Venetian glassmakers on the island of Murano, complete the broader interior strokes that define the venue's character. The water element is unsurprisingly present too - in a large aquarium in the restaurant's private dining section, as well as the wall behind the bar. Meanwhile, the sea theme is followed through even in the highly experienced staff's playful, brightly patterned uniforms.

The London restaurant's iconic terrazzo, mosaic and onyx bathrooms make their appearance here too, dazzling unsuspecting guests. Hand carved pink onyx vanities, mosaic murals depicting mermaids and underwater scenes, and vintage 1940’s ‘Coquille’ shell wall lights compose the pink- and blue-hued women's facilities - while Rosso Luana marble and Alabaster back lit panels feature in the men's.

(Image credit: Sexy Fish)

And all this is just a prelude and accompaniment to the mouth watering food on offer. The menu mixes a few Sexy Fish signatures, such as a selection of sashimi and nigiri options, with a series of brand-new recipes created exclusively for the Manchester outpost. Some of these include the Chicken Ume & Shisho Gyoza, Crispy Lemon Sole with Wasabi Dip & Ponzu, and a Sea Bream Ceviche.

The glazed black cod is a highlight for its taste and texture, while the humble salt & pepper squid or the kimchi fried rice dishes display how simple ingredients and a classic recipe can be elevated to new heights.

(Image credit: Sexy Fish)

It is all bookended by perfectly mixed cocktails with a seaside, summer twist (think coconut and lime), and deserts that come with a striking presentation and bespoke tableware. You cannot go wrong with the donuts with chocolate sauce.

From its refined spirit mixes, to its playful ambience, and from its enticing meals to the caring service on offer, Sexy Fish Manchester will not disappoint.

sexyfishmanchester.com