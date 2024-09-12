Where Hollywood's top players will be wining and dining ahead of the Emmys
Los Angeles bars and restaurants are judged as much on the scene they create as what’s on the menu. Here's five to add to the Rolodex
Tinseltown’s hottest spots live and die on their people-watching credentials, and the first thing anyone wants to know about a place is just how likely you are to bump into a Hollywood big shot there. Top industry players all have their favourite haunts for pitching new projects or hashing out deals – these are the five to know about now
The Old-School Classic
In its former guise as the 101 Coffee Shop, this Hollywood institution made a name for itself as a backdrop in films such as Swingers, and was always packed with actors and screenwriters. When it closed down in 2021 the community was heartbroken, but it was resurrected a year later and reopened as the Clark Street Diner. Luckily, its quirky spirit and retro décor remained, right down to the Flintstone-esque stone wall and Formica tabletops. What has been updated, though, is the menu, which now features Clark Street’s famed bread and pastries, as well as stacks of blueberry pancakes and fluffy omelettes, which the regulars have returned for in droves.
Clarkstreetdiner
The Wake-Up Call
With three locations across Los Angeles – in Larchmont, West Hollywood and Venice – this bright, airy café chain has nailed that laid-back SoCal vibe, despite being started by two Australians. Since opening in 2017 it’s become the Hollywood set’s go-to spot for aesthetically-pleasing power breakfasts and lunch meetings. Come for breakfast and you’ll be seated next to any number of industry execs, who can’t get enough of the strong coffee, activated charcoal smoothies and loaded breakfast burritos. At lunch it’s all about the poke bowls and pizzas on one of the sunny outdoor tables, washed down with natural and biodynamic wines.
greatwhite
The Deal Breaker
Hotelier Jeff Klein is best known as the man behind the Sunset Tower Hotel, which has long been a go-to spot for movie big wigs. Now, though, industry titans are flocking to Klein’s latest venture, the ultra-exclusive members’ club San Vicente Bungalows. Located just off the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, it’s loved for its discretion (guests are made to fix a sticker over their smartphone cameras to prevent any sneaky snaps) and chic Rita Konig-designed interiors. Billed as a place where LA’s hot shots can come to “break bread and mend fences” (in Klein’s own words), everyone from Steven Spielberg to Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted here.
The Well-Loved Classic
There are plenty of fabled LA restaurants that have welcomed Hollywood’s great and good over the years, but most feel a bit passé now. One that’s stood the test of time, however, is La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills, which was re-launched in 2023 after a three-year closure. First opened in 1966, everyone from Frank Sinatra to Henry Fonda has dined in the windowless, clubhouse-style restaurant. Now it’s a buzzy, unpretentious spot that serves up some of the best margaritas in town and where it’s almost impossible to get a table. If you do, you’re likely to find top directors and producers holding court in the red leather booths.
The Word of Mouth Hit
When Hollywood’s movers and shakers don’t have time to go out for lunch, they head to their on-site commissary instead. All the top studios and agencies have them, but the hottest one right now is Leora Café in the UTA lot. Founded by husband-and-wife team Leor and Laura Klein, the latter of which produced for Spike Jonze before switching to the food industry, they know what makes Hollywood tick. As well as serving organic, California market-inspired dishes to all UTA employees, Leora is also open to the public, which means anyone can walk in and overhear agents discussing big money deals on their lunch break.
Luciana Bellini is a journalist and editor who splits her time between London and LA, working freelance for a variety of publications, including Condé Nast Traveller, The Times, London Evening Standard, Grazia and Glamour.
