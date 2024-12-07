Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
Harrods, the world’s most famous department store, welcomes back its beloved icon, The Georgian. The 113-year-old restaurant and afternoon tea salon returns with British cooking overseen by chef Calum Franklin and interiors designed by David Collins Studio.
The Mood: art deco heaven
The Georgian first launched on the fourth floor of Harrods in 1911, though it was the following decade that David Collins Studio took for inspiration, with mirrors inlaid with mother of pearl and lots of metallic art deco details. Twenty-five twinkling chandeliers illuminate a grand space that spans 10,333 sq ft and has room for 164 diners; one imagines that eating aboard the Titanic felt something like this. The atmosphere is very different by day and by night: afternoon tea is accompanied by the tinkling of a live pianist, while evenings play host to a live band paying homage to the Jazz Age.
‘The Georgian’s character is steeped in art deco glamour with a touch of theatrical flair, inspired by Harrods’ heritage and history as a luxury tea merchant. While honouring the historic essence of the original restaurant, we sought to design a unique space where opulence meets immersive dining, with jewel-toned amethyst drapery, a canopy of oversized chandeliers and the delicate interplay of light on crystal and mirrored finishes. Our vision from the outset was to create a venue like no other – one which revolved around the performance of tea service, music and theatrical wonder,’ says Simon Rawlings, chief creative officer at David Collins Studio.
The Food: the pie’s the limit
The Georgian has always been known for serving British food but Franklin has refined the flag-waving even further by offering a selection of the sort of pies that made his name at Holborn Dining Room and Public House in Paris. The showstopper here is lamb shoulder slow-cooked under an elaborate pastry crust for two to share, but there will also be retro recipes drawn from the Harrods archives such as sole bercy in a white wine sauce for those whose appetites are more Jack Sprat than Billy Bunter. Afternoon tea, meanwhile, will see tea sommeliers creating custom blends if English breakfast isn’t your cup of cha.
The Georgian is located at Fourth Floor, Harrods, 87-135 Brompton Rd, London SW1X 7XL, harrods.com
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
