This Italian Bistrot in Paris offers all-year-round ‘felicità’
A diminutive of the Italian word for family, Miglia is a cosy trattoria radiating warmth, friendliness, and traditional flavours
In Italy, famiglia (meaning family) is one word more than often heard time and again. Rather than pure lexicon, it’s a way of life – and frequently, a way of cooking. Embracing this spirit, a new trattoria has arrived in Paris, located between Place des Ternes and Parc Monceau. Miglia is a celebration of togetherness, good food, and convivial design.
The mood: under the Tuscan sun
Miglia is bathed in a golden glow that nods to Italian summers. Behind the design is architecture studio Hurlé & Martín, who have crafted a space that exudes a joyful nostalgia wrapped in earthy tones and natural textures. ‘Miglia’s character is shaped by a sense of family, warmth, and elegance while honouring the natural beauty of Italy,’ explain Alba Hurlé and Alicia Martin, founders of the Madrid-based practice.
Wooden accents nod to Venetian boats, while lush greenery evokes Tuscany’s landscapes. Custom ceramic wall lamps and warm terracotta tiles, handcrafted by Spanish artisans, cement the Mediterranean feel. Lithographs of Italian family life add warmth, gold-accented mirrors hint at Murano glass, and plush green banquettes contrast against Valence marble tables. The ceiling features a playful mix of patterns – gingham checks, stripes, and speckled downlights – adding a fun touch to the overall design.
The food: more pizza, more pasta, more tiramisu
Miglia’s menu is a love letter to classic Italian cuisine, kept simple and satisfying. Divided into starters and salads, pizzas, pasta, fish and meat, and desserts, the kitchen is led by a duo of Italian chefs who bring time-honoured flavours to life. Bistro-style windows set the scene for an aperitivo, with an entire section dedicated to spritzes. Keep it classic with an Aperol or Limoncello Spritz, or sip a negroni or a glass of red or white wine.
Alongside staples like margherita and quattro formaggi pizzas or spaghetti alla carbonara and truffle linguine pasta, standout dishes include crispy fritto misto, Sicilian-style tuna steak, and flame-grilled leeks with smoked stracciatella. Dessert is pure indulgence – Nutella pizza for the sweet-toothed, old-fashioned panna cotta for purists, and an XL tiramisu for the bold.
Miglia is located at 233 bis Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France; miglia.paris
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
