Fly in style with Riva Volare, a partnership between Flexjet and the iconic Italian brand
The classic style of Riva’s motor yachts takes to the skies thanks to Flexjet’s new Riva Volare interiors, seen aboard the Gulfstream G650 jet and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter
Although the leap from sea to air might seem substantial to the casual traveller, for the yacht-owning, jet-taking set the two modes are essential and complementary. This, however, is a new kind of collaboration. The pairing of Riva’s legendary motor yacht styling with the crafted complexity of private aviation interiors is unprecedented and has required a radical new mindset from all parties.
The lucky recipient of Riva style is Flexjet, a long-standing player in the complex but lucrative world of fractional jet ownership. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, with showrooms and offices in London’s Mayfair and an FBO (Fixed Base Operator) at the UK's Farnborough Airport, Flexjet has a substantial fleet that runs from long-distance aircraft like the Gulfstream G650 down to smaller, regional aircraft from Embraer and Bombardier.
It also runs a ‘boutique’ fleet, Red Label by Flexjet, which includes a more diverse selection of interiors, the LXi Cabin Collection, and the ability to assign a dedicated crew to your every journey.
There’s also a helicopter division, operating in the UK, Italy, the American north-east and southern Florida, running medium-sized commercial craft like the Sikorsky S-76, Agusta AW109 and AW169.
As part of the LXi Cabin Collection, Flexjet has teamed up with Riva to create Riva Volare, a new custom-built cabin design for Flexjet’s Gulfstream G650 and Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. Completed hand in hand with the Ferretti group, the project has been a year in the making.
Key elements include the familiar Riva colour palette of gloss wood and aquamarine details, with leather, textiles and metal accents, while the silken carpets underfoot were inspired by the rippling patterns of sunlight on water.
The Gulfstream G650 is an ultra-long-range jet with the ability to fly for up to 16 hours. With a maximum range of 7,000 nautical miles, 12-15 passengers can travel from New York to Tokyo, London, Singapore or Milan.
The Riva Volare Sikorsky S-76 helicopters will be part of a new Flexjet helicopter operation serving Italy, the French Riviera and Florida. The S-76 has a range of 300 nautical miles, or around 2.5 hours of flight time, with a capacity for up to eight passengers.
The G650 carries a curated selection of Riva glass, china, and silverware, while both aircraft have handstitched leather seating, piped with aquamarine and bearing the ‘R’ logo. Compliance and legislation were no doubt a serious hurdle; the harsh marine environment is very far removed from the strict demands on aviation interiors.
Nevertheless, both G650 and S-76 interiors bear the high-gloss, striped-wood veneer panelling that is synonymous with the company’s motor yachts.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
