Balearic bliss: grab a bite at Ibiza’s newest gourmet spot

Good food, drinks and laidback design unite in new Ibiza hotspot, the Maine, a rustic restaurant and bar ideal for both a tranquil lunch spot and pre-clubbing cocktail.

(Image credit: Luana Failla)

‘Maine Ibiza is a nod to Spanish brutalism and monastic minimalism, giving a contemporary touch to an authentic Ibicenco parish, from the Marbella bar stools and baroque birthing chairs to the gothic monastery stools and monk tables,’ says Maine founder Joey Ghazal. ‘The entire space is covered in candlelight, which gives it a sultry mood.’

(Image credit: Luana Failla)

Expert mixologists reside over a vast bar generously equipped with a wide selection, including premium tequilas and mezcals, while food draws from its surrounding environment. ‘The concept of the Maine is an upscale outdoor grill that combines raw bar, fresh fish, prime beef as well as a variety of locally sourced vegetables that flourish in this red island earth,’ Ghazal adds. ‘We have added a few local touches to the menu all done in our way. The menu cascades from fresh shucked oysters, red shrimp crudo and fatty tuna belly, to Caesar à la M, grilled artichokes and grilled NY Sirloin with a side of lobster mash. Of course, no meal is complete without a Basque cheesecake and our classic broken tarte tatin for dessert.’

(Image credit: Luana Failla)

A mezzanine-style rooftop stretching over the ground-floor restaurant stays faithful to the natural palette of brown, black and earth tones, reflected in hand-crafted design detailing. ‘Everything is thoughtfully chosen to give a sense of timelessness. Understanding and catering to what people are looking for, focusing on what truly matters and creating a mood and an experience for a location, rather than trying to force an aesthetic into a building where it doesn’t belong.’

maineibiza.com

(Image credit: Luana Failla)