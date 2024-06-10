Tour the new Mondrian Ibiza, chic sophistication by the Balearic Sea
Mondrian opens in Ibiza with a bold and inventive design by Madrid-based Cuarto Interior
Ever since Ian Schrager invented the ‘urban resort’ concept with the opening of the first Mondrian hotel in West Hollywood nearly three decades ago, the brand has continued to shake up hotel scenes around the globe with its stellar locations and innovative design-forward approach.
All eyes on Mondrian Ibiza’s opening
Joining 11 hotels spread across eight countries from Mexico City to Doha, Mondrian Ibiza is the group’s newest property to open its doors. Breathing new life into a 1970s building, which sits ensconced amid the pine-swathed hills of Cala Llonga Bay on the island’s scenic east coast, the hotel – as with all Mondrian properties – is a feast for the eyes.
The work of Madrid-based Cuarto Interior, who took its cues from Ibiza’s undulant topography, the design is bold and immersive, with statement pieces, sculptural designs, and art taking centre stage. In the lobby, large glass windows bring the outside in, while shedding natural light onto sinuous Balearic white-washed walls – inspired by the area’s natural caves – and a striking indigo-blue cavity that reflects the depth of the ocean. Here, bespoke mid-century-style furnishings, linen textures, and handcrafted rugs in neutral tones are embellished with a collection of ceramics and contemporary artwork – curated by London-based collective Gone Rogue – by the likes of Amsterdam-based Corine van Voorbergen and British artist Hannah Nijsten.
Upstairs, the 154 rooms and suites are refined and understated, their simplicity revealed through natural materials and organically-shaped furnishings in oatmeal tones and highlighted by standout pieces from the woven leather headboards that nod to traditional Balearic furnishings to slatted timber cabinets inspired by the dry docks where fishermen kept their boats. Each with its own terraces or balconies, the rooms culminate with the Mondrian Grande Suite, which has a sprawling terrace complete with daybeds, a private cabana, and an intimate al fresco dining area.
In other words, the perfect sanctuary to return to after a day spent sunning yourself poolside at a Bungalow, a pool bar and grill, or making your way around the rest of the restaurants and bars, which are shared with its neighbouring sister hotel, Hyde. From Cuyo, a Mexican restaurant, to Sun & Moon, an all-day destination bar, the options are diverse. Don’t miss out on Nikko, a modern Japanese restaurant, with a standout sushi bar by Spanish artist Esther Rosa, or Sonrojo, the beachside haven, where Spanish dishes from paella to freshly grilled fish are served against a soundtrack of Balearic beats.
Mondrian Ibiza is located at Calle Atalaya, 20, Cala Llonga, all.accor.com
Lauren Ho is the former travel editor at Wallpaper*. Now a contributing editor, she roams the globe, writing extensively about luxury travel, architecture and design for both the magazine and the website, alongside various other titles. She is also the European Academy Chair for the World's 50 Best Hotels.
