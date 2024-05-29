The free-spirited Hyde brand opens its first European outpost in Ibiza

When Hyde Lounge opened nearly two decades ago, it was seen as a game changer, shaking up Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip into the buzzing nightlife destination it is today. Since then, the brand has expanded to include a series of Beach Clubs, Mixology Lounges and a rapidly growing portfolio of hotels and residences.

Chase the sun at Hyde Ibiza

Following openings in Miami and Dubai, the newest property sits sheltered amid the pine-clad hills that line the turquoise waters of Cala Llonga Bay on Ibiza’s scenic east coast. Located a short drive from some of the island’s iconic clubs, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa, and with direct access to a white-sand beach, the hotel unfolds over two existing 12-storey buildings to include 401 rooms and a series of restaurants and bars shared with its neighbouring sister hotel, Mondrian Ibiza.

Inside, the hotel has had a top-to-toe makeover courtesy of Madrid-based Cuarto Interior, who stayed true to Hyde’s free-spirited DNA but with a strong sense of place inspired by the hotel’s location. The result is decidedly boho chic, starting with the Endless Sofa – a signature piece found in all Hyde properties – which anchors the lobby, creating a bold and inviting space. Throughout, custom millwork and artisanal touches abound – through rich textures such as solid wood, fabrics, leather, and ceramic details – with the public spaces featuring abundant plant life, Balearic-inspired motifs, and rattan furnishings revealed through vibrant green hues.

The guest rooms, meanwhile, are more low-key in a neutral palette, with organic, tactile materials like unpolished timbers, woven details, and linens that come together to create calm and airy retreats that lead to private balconies – some with sea views – that are the perfect spots to watch the sunrise and sunsets from. Raising the bar, the two-bedroom Headliner Suite comes complete with a sprawling living room and two terraces – with dazzling sea and beach views – from which to enjoy the complimentary snacks and champagne on arrival.

On the food front, Hyde nods to its LA roots with Cuyo. A day-to-night Mexican restaurant with an indoor and outdoor space dressed in shades of green that mirror the verdant scenes outside, the ocean-to-table menu includes dishes such as grilled octopus, tuna tostadas and ceviches, alongside fresh cocktails like the Palo Santo Margarita, flavoured with orange flower.

Elsewhere, there is Niko, the Japanese restaurant located inside Mondrian, as well as Sonrojo, a relaxed, all-day beachside hangout from which to linger with cold jugs of sangria while snacking on dishes like paella or grilled fish against beach views and a soundtrack of Spanish guitar music. But for the true Hyde experience, head to Hyde Beach, the pool that sits at the heart of the hotel, where live DJ music sets the scene for long days spent under the shade of your cabana sipping on poolside cocktails and feasting on classic bites from Caesar salads to burgers.

All this is balanced with an offering of guided hikes through the stunning mountains and the Old Town Ibiza, with its World Heritage-listed old quarter topped by a castle and cathedral.

