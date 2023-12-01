London restaurant and tequila bar Ixchel brings Mexico’s timeless flavour to every sip and bite

There’s a new Mexican restaurant and tequila bar bringing the exotic taste of the Yucatan Peninsula to West London’s King’s Road. Founded by Fairbairn Capital and guided by the culinary vision of Mexico-born head chef Ximena Gayosso Gonzalez, Ixchel is a celebration of the freshest tastes from Mexico, offering a diverse range of intoxicating flavours and aromas.

‘I think King’s Road has been missing something like this, so when the opportunity arose to open Ixchel, I leapt at the chance, as I have had my eye on the site for a while,’ shares Fraser Carruthers, founder and managing director of Fairbairn Capital. ‘Keeping the vibe high, serving amazing food, great drinks with incredible music is what we are about.’

The all-day tapas-style menu, crafted from locally sourced ingredients, reinvents beloved plates of ceviches, tacos, and tostadas. Small sharing dishes, showcasing the spice and flair of traditional Tulumnese recipes, are perfect for groups. Delightful options include Albacore tuna sashimi with Ponzu toreada sauce.

For heartier appetites, Platos Fuertes, prepared on the Robata grill, feature standout dishes like achiote charcoal boneless chicken thigh with watercress leaves and chilli sauce for meat enthusiasts, and roasted celeriac pastor with charred pineapple for seekers of the plant-based. Side dishes, such as crispy potatoes in salsa verde, add to the overall culinary experience.

The hidden tequila bar complements the dining offerings with one of the largest collections of agave-based liquor in Europe, boasting a diverse selection of premium tequilas and mezcals sourced directly from artisanal distilleries in Mexico. Non-alcoholic delights are also available on the menu, highlighting the region's flavourful citrus fruits.

Ixchel, named after the Mayan goddess of the moon and textiles, features the moon symbol across its contemporary brutalist space. The ground floor is a bright area with floor-to-ceiling windows, with the moody setting of the downstairs bar. Mindful of local artistry, Behind the Door Designs curated hand-woven artworks, sculptures, and lighting by local Mexican artists for both floors.

ixchellondon.com