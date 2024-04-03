Mimosa at The Langham brings French Riviera flavour to London
Mimosa, the new restaurant at The Langham hotel, London, boasts a menu and interiors infused with Riviera style
‘Mimosa was born of the realisation that we all like to travel and have fun,’ says Dorothée Delaye, interior designer of the new restaurant at The Langham hotel, London.
‘The design of Mimosa is a tribute to the French Riviera: its elegance, its light, its marine woodwork, and its iodised air. We wanted to create a universe that was sunny, warm and not ostentatious,’ continues Delaye, who has succeeded in anchoring the restaurant’s French heritage with a modern twist within one of London’s most storied buildings.
Mimosa opens at The Langham
The new Mimosa is a sister restaurant to its namesake at the Hotel de La Marine in Paris, and continues its Riviera cuisine theme, adapted to the location.
‘Considering Mimosa Paris’ success on Place de la Concorde, the idea [in London] was to find the same strong markers for a trip to the Riviera. However, given the very different layout of the site, Mimosa at The Langham has nothing in common with the Paris [location, despite] its similar colour codes, such as the bright mahogany of the woodwork and furnishings, the warm tones of terracotta and the golden yellow of the fabrics,’ Delaye tells Wallpaper*.
For Delaye – whose interior design portfolio includes numerous hotels, restaurants and the redesign of Coco Chanel’s apartment at the Hôtel Sookie in the Marais – the most challenging part of designing Mimosa was ‘to breathe new life into a historic and iconic venue’.
Her idea was for guests to indulge in a journey to the Mediterranean, both on the plate and in the decor, and enjoy an interlude on the French Riviera for a spot of lunch or dinner. A fresco sets the scene as guests arrive. ‘It was designed by a French designer who was asked to celebrate the flora and fauna of La Riviera: seaweed, octopus and other marine and terrestrial creatures,’ says Delaye.
The colour palette was carefully selected; the pink patina of the walls, and blue ceramic wall lights with coral motifs evoke the sun-kissed hues of a coastal town. Touches such as palm chandeliers and rattan elements tightrope between the colloquial and the sophisticated. The central fig tree captures the vibrant energy of the south of France, while furnishings recall 1960s glamour.
The menu incudes whole sea bass baked in a salt crust with a warm ‘Cote d’Azur’ style potato salad; a Riveria-style spit-roast coquelet accompanied by thyme and confit lemon; a gratinated taglioni with bechamel, white ham and Reggiano Parmesan; and salade niçoise – all evoking Mediterranean sunshine.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
