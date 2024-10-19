Dine at Paris’ historic Maison Baccarat, reimagined by chef Alain Ducasse

Baccarat has partnered with celebrated Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse to craft a sumptuous dining experience, comprising a restaurant, bar and ballroom, at the French crystal brand’s historic Paris mansion in the 16th arrondissement – once the home of the Viscountess Marie-Laure de Noailles, a key figure in 20th-century art patronage.

Alain Ducasse Baccarat, Paris: raise a glass

‘I aim to create a realm of imagination, re-imagination and recreation,’ Ducasse tells us during the opening day. To bring this vision to life, he partnered with French sculptor and architect Jean-Guillaume Mathiaut. With the backing of Philippe Starck, one of Baccarat’s key collaborators, Mathiaut embraced Ducasse’s concept and proposed a bold idea: to adorn the walls of the main dining room with wooden shelves styled like a cabinet of curiosities, which beautifully contrast with the room’s neo-classical elements. This interplay of collision and harmony, a recurring theme throughout the restaurant, is further accentuated by elegant Baccarat crystal pieces – spot the ‘Sora’ lantern, a collaboration with Eriko Horiki, in the restaurant’s private dining area, the chef’s table.

This setting serves as an ideal backdrop for diners to engage all five senses while exploring the dishes on offer. ‘What we present must ignite the imagination,’ says Christophe Saintagne, the chef who collaborates closely with his mentor, Ducasse. Expect unconventional and visually stunning dishes, such as crunchy oysters or lobster in shades of blue, white and pink – Ducasse designed some of the recipes inspired by his personal Baccarat dishware collection.

At the adjacent bar, Midi-Minuit, the contemporary interior features cocktails inspired by signature Baccarat glasses. One highlight is the light Crystal Tonic, which includes gin, Aquavit, lime juice, tonic syrup and olive brine. The cocktail is served in the brand’s Harcourt glass, accompanied by heaping Kakigori (Japanese-style shaved ice). Behind the bar, a dimly lit octagonal-shaped wine-tasting cellar is adorned with a painted canvas by Gérard Garouste and illuminated by a chandelier designed by Jaime Hayon.

The Ball Room remains flamboyantly decorated with classic woodwork and beautiful frescoes. Once a hotspot for surrealist gatherings, including the screening of Luis Buñuel’s avant-garde 1930s film The Golden Age, today, the venue continues to host modern encounters and exchanges. An exciting cultural programme featuring concerts, book signings, and live performances is on the horizon, with details to be announced soon. Each event will be complemented by delicious food and drink offerings from the Alain Ducasse Baccarat kitchen.

Alain Ducasse Baccarat is located at 11 Pl. des États-Unis, 75116 Paris, France, ducasse-baccarat-paris.com

