Peek inside Heathrow’s new VIP terminal: exclusive travel from door to departure
The Windsor is Heathrow’s newly refurbished private terminal boasting a private gallery, cuisine from a Michelin-starred chef, and butler and chauffeur services
Heathrow has unveiled a newly renovated private terminal for VIPs, designed for seamless and discreet travel throughout the departure and arrival process. The refurbishment, which cost £3 million, includes upgraded lounges, an atrium, and a curated private gallery with artwork from the likes of Banksy, Andy Warhol and Picasso – all available to be purchased.
Inside Heathrow’s new luxurious VIP terminal
Dubbed The Windsor, the terminal offers an array of services from private chauffeurs, to butler services, and personal shopping. Of course, dining doesn’t stray from the theme of luxury with exclusive dishes from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherto including English butter shortbread with praline cream, Earl Grey tea ice cream, custard sauce and charred mandarin.
The lounge interiors were designed to create a ‘home away from home’ feel. Eight private lounges were designed by Oliver Burns Studio and present a bright and airy feel. Elegance is at the core and is accentuated through local craftsmanship, including Axminster carpets and furnishings, alongside further details by Tom Dixon and Commune.
Heathrow is no stranger to accommodating luxury travel, and was the first in the world to offer a private service in the early sixties, which served diplomats and royalty exclusively. The Windsor lounge’s refined refresh is in addition to Heathrow’s £2.3 billion investment plan to upgrade the airport.
‘The Windsor by Heathrow is more than just a rebrand, it’s a testament to our heritage in pioneering luxury travel,’ says Charlotte Burns, VIP lead at Heathrow. ‘From our carefully curated interiors to our exceptional service, we provide our guests with an unparalleled experience that reflects the finest of British hospitality. From the moment you step out of your front door to the second you board your plane, we ensure that every detail is taken care of – making your journey seamless, relaxing and unforgettable.’
Prices start at £3,812 for up to three guests; heathrowvip.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Feminism, freedom and Björk: inside Reykjavik's interdisciplinary modern art scene
Collaboration and community lie at the heart of a new generation of Icelandic creators
By Lisa Wright Published
-
A wooden lakeside cabin in southern Chile offers a new twist on the traditional barn
Clad in local Coigüe timber, this lakeside cabin by Tomás Tironi and Lezaeta Lavanchy on Lake Ranco, titled Casa Puerto Nuevo, adds contemporary flair to the local vernacular
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
‘Life is strange and life is funny’: a new film goes inside the world of Martin Parr
‘I Am Martin Parr’, directed by Lee Shulman, makes the much-loved photographer the subject
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Night at the museum: the best art hotels to book now
Sleep amid surrealists at London’s Broadwick Soho, or wake up to contemporary favourites at New Hotel in Athens – indulge in an immersive art hotel experience
By Dalya Benor Published
-
London’s Piraña restaurant combines Japanese-Peruvian fusion with lavishly moody surrounds
Piraña restaurant wraps a delicious Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu in an alluringly moody atmosphere in central London’s Mayfair
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Park Hyatt London River Thames: ‘Luxury meets the skyline’
Tour the long-awaited debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the UK, soaring within a KPF-designed sleek glass tower in Nine Elms
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Dinner and doilies: Bar Valette is an homage to intimate, yet unfussy dining
Founder of The Clove Club, opens Bar Valette, a new London restaurant where comfort is king, and its thick chocolate mousse might be its showstopper
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Claridge’s Bakery is set to open this summer
Claridge’s, London’s grand dame of hotels, announces the opening of its very own bakery, led by British baker Richard Hart
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The rise of listening bars in London: where to drink to the vinyl revival
Drinks expert Neil Ridley – also an audiophile and vinyl junkie – explores the growing trend for high-end listening bars in London and shares his favourite spots
By Neil Ridley Published
-
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants are taken to new heights with three openings in one of London’s tallest buildings
Gordon Ramsay Restaurants open at 22 Bishopsgate, from Asian-inspired cuisine and martini menus at Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar; to an intimate chef's table, and an all-skill level cooking academy
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Where to dine in London this Valentine's Day
From sultry interiors to casual settings we have put together our top dining spots for Valentine’s Day to date nights beyond
By Tianna Williams Published