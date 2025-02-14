Peek inside Heathrow’s new VIP terminal: exclusive travel from door to departure

The Windsor is Heathrow’s newly refurbished private terminal boasting a private gallery, cuisine from a Michelin-starred chef, and butler and chauffeur services

the windsor heathrow
(Image credit: Rankin)
By
published
in News

Heathrow has unveiled a newly renovated private terminal for VIPs, designed for seamless and discreet travel throughout the departure and arrival process. The refurbishment, which cost £3 million, includes upgraded lounges, an atrium, and a curated private gallery with artwork from the likes of Banksy, Andy Warhol and Picasso – all available to be purchased.

Inside Heathrow’s new luxurious VIP terminal

the windsor heathrow

(Image credit: Rankin)

Dubbed The Windsor, the terminal offers an array of services from private chauffeurs, to butler services, and personal shopping. Of course, dining doesn’t stray from the theme of luxury with exclusive dishes from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherto including English butter shortbread with praline cream, Earl Grey tea ice cream, custard sauce and charred mandarin.

The Windsor by Heathrow

(Image credit: Rankin)

The Windsor by Heathrow

(Image credit: Rankin)

The lounge interiors were designed to create a ‘home away from home’ feel. Eight private lounges were designed by Oliver Burns Studio and present a bright and airy feel. Elegance is at the core and is accentuated through local craftsmanship, including Axminster carpets and furnishings, alongside further details by Tom Dixon and Commune.

The Windsor by Heathrow

(Image credit: Rankin)

Heathrow is no stranger to accommodating luxury travel, and was the first in the world to offer a private service in the early sixties, which served diplomats and royalty exclusively. The Windsor lounge’s refined refresh is in addition to Heathrow’s £2.3 billion investment plan to upgrade the airport.

‘The Windsor by Heathrow is more than just a rebrand, it’s a testament to our heritage in pioneering luxury travel,’ says Charlotte Burns, VIP lead at Heathrow. ‘From our carefully curated interiors to our exceptional service, we provide our guests with an unparalleled experience that reflects the finest of British hospitality. From the moment you step out of your front door to the second you board your plane, we ensure that every detail is taken care of – making your journey seamless, relaxing and unforgettable.’

Prices start at £3,812 for up to three guests; heathrowvip.com

TOPICS
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸