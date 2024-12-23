Wallpaper* checks in at Hyde London City, the perfect free-spirited bolthole

Hospitality group Hyde makes its UK debut with Hyde London City, following hot-on-the-heels openings in Ibiza and Bodrum. Known for its LA club-scene roots, the Ennismore brand brings its signature eclectic cool to a Victorian-listed building in Farringdon, once home to the historic Spiers & Pond (the first hotel in London to have electric lighting). True to Hyde’s style – now six properties strong with two more on the way – the hotel emerges as a free-spirited pied-à-terre with a bold atmosphere.

Wallpaper* checks in at: Hyde London City

What’s on your doorstep?

Don’t let the sobriety of the Old Bailey (London’s Central Criminal Court) set the tone for the surroundings. Farringdon thrives on its proximity to landmarks like St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Barbican Centre, alongside Clerkenwell’s lively design scene. Almost serendipitously nodding to Hyde’s roots, the well-known techno nightclub Fabric lies just up the road. For a quieter pastime, though, the Thames offers riverside strolls with sparkling city views not far away. It’s this mix of contrasting energies that shapes the profile of the hotel’s guests.

The exterior of Hyde London City (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Who is behind the design?

London-based hospitality design firm Studio Moren, known for projects such as 1 Hotel Mayfair and the newly opened Park Hyatt London River Thames, served as both architects and interior designers for the hotel. Architecturally, the studio created a subtle extension over a former rear lightwell, nodding to the original building’s character. While sympathetic in style, the extension used modern construction methods, including brick slips, to accommodate structural limits due to the proximity of an existing substation.

Stairs leading to guest rooms (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

‘With the interior design, we aimed to capture a sense of Victorian grandeur infused with a playful, contemporary twist,’ says Tom Thorogood, co-head of interiors at Studio Moren. As such, dramatic patterns and rich colours – Hyde Hotels’ signature design DNA – were combined with timeless Victorian-era hues: mustard yellow, teal and deep browns. ‘All joinery, furniture, and lighting were custom-designed, along with bespoke colours for the wall and floor tiles,’ adds Thorogood. Highlights include a unique three-legged desk chair, a luggage bench, and beds featuring bobbin legs instead of standard divan bases.

Interior of Leydi restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Interior of Leydi restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

The room to book

Rising seven stories, Hyde London City infuses personality into each of its 111 guest rooms, with signature branding touches like surf poncho-inspired dressing gowns and chunky sliders. Amenities such as Malin+Goetz toiletries and a curated tea and coffee station – featuring chic Hay cups and mugs – add an extra treat to the experience. For a standout stay, book the Headliner Suite, tucked away in the building’s eaves, with its soaring five-meter-high ceiling and uninterrupted views of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London skyline. Inspired by English Victorian biologist and botanical artist Marianne North, the suite’s House of Hackney botanical wallcovering nods to her global adventures, while a marble-topped private bar sets the stage for perfect sundowners.

The Headliner Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

The Headliner Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

The Headliner Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

An unexpected detail

The guest bathrooms at Hyde London City embrace a world of their own. ‘We were influenced by Victorian illusionists and aimed to create an immersive environment,’ explains Thorogood. Rippled stainless steel ceilings with integrated fibre optics, a 3D-perspective marble floor, and bespoke wallpapers add tongue-in-cheek design touches – take, for example, Newmor Wallcoverings’ plaster, which reveals a hidden face when viewed through a camera lens or Muraspec Decorative Solutions Limited’s wallpaper, inspired by Charles Darwin’s Peppered Moth Experiment.

Guest room bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Mini bar high?

The in-room snacks and drinks carry the same independent spirit as the hotel, spotlighting small, local brands. Think Torres and Soffle’s chips, artisan lokum (a traditional Turkish confection) from Marsel Delights and Sweet Lounge vegan treats. Pair a glass of Unico Zelo Jungle Jungle Dolcetto wine or Moët & Chandon bubbles with a Pump Street chocolate bar in collaboration with Hyde.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Headliner Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Leydi, the hotel’s Turkish restaurant on the ground floor, draws inspiration from the photographic journal A Victorian Traveller in the Middle East and stands out as a highlight for guests. Created by chefs Selin Kiazim and Halil Simsek, the menu celebrates communal dining with dishes like generous meze – think Muhammara, a sun-dried red pepper and walnut dip, or Atom, garlic yoghurt drizzled with spicy Urfa chilli oil. Add to that freshly baked pide (traditional Turkish flatbread) and Mangal-grilled meats and fish, with the mixed grill offering the best of everything. Award-winning mixologist Kevin Patnode complements the flavours with raki-based cocktails and Mediterranean wines. Designed by Studio Moren in collaboration with Carte Blanched, the space artfully combines trefoil arches, blush-toned plaster, and warm timber finishes, seamlessly connecting the reception, bar, and restaurant while preserving their unique identities.

Food at Leydi (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Food at Leydi (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

As night falls, bar Black Lacquer comes alive. The low-lit speakeasy, inspired by Tokyo’s record bars, offers an intimate setting where eclectic cocktails meet a curated selection of sake, shōchū, Japanese draft beer, and a choice of wine and Champagne. Booths carved into pavement vaults offer secluded spots to sip and savour Izakaya-inspired small plates, such as fish finger bao or prawn katsu sando. Meanwhile, the sleek, continuous bar keeps the vibe relaxed and the drinks flowing. Midnight-blue Venetian plaster walls and rustic timber floors set the scene, while daily vinyl selections and live DJ sets bring an ever-changing energy.

Interior of Black Lacquer bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Cocktails at Black Lacquer bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Service with a smile?

Despite a leaner team compared to five-star properties, the staff at Hyde London City excel at delivering the brand’s signature warmth across every experience. At Black Lacquer, expect lively chats about music and cocktails with a team who wear repurposed vintage music tees as uniforms. Meanwhile, Leydi takes a more relaxed, attentive approach, immersing guests in Turkish traditions and delicacies.

Reception (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

The verdict

The energy at Hyde London City is contagious, almost like a dose of invigorating colour therapy. With its trademark mix of bold design, spirited hues, and thoughtful details woven into everything from interiors to dining, the hotel stands out among four-star properties. Whether you’re looking to add some flair to a business trip or unwind on a cosy city getaway, Hyde offers the perfect blend of its signature maximalism and a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere – all while keeping you close to London’s bustling heart.

Hyde London City guest room details (Image credit: Courtesy of Hyde Hotels)

Hyde London City is located at 15 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7EF, UK; hydehotels.com. Rates from: £230