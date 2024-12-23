Wallpaper* checks in at Hyde London City, the perfect free-spirited bolthole
Hyde London City, the brand’s UK hotel debut, brings contagious energy and maximalism to a Victorian classic
Hospitality group Hyde makes its UK debut with Hyde London City, following hot-on-the-heels openings in Ibiza and Bodrum. Known for its LA club-scene roots, the Ennismore brand brings its signature eclectic cool to a Victorian-listed building in Farringdon, once home to the historic Spiers & Pond (the first hotel in London to have electric lighting). True to Hyde’s style – now six properties strong with two more on the way – the hotel emerges as a free-spirited pied-à-terre with a bold atmosphere.
Wallpaper* checks in at: Hyde London City
What’s on your doorstep?
Don’t let the sobriety of the Old Bailey (London’s Central Criminal Court) set the tone for the surroundings. Farringdon thrives on its proximity to landmarks like St. Paul’s Cathedral and the Barbican Centre, alongside Clerkenwell’s lively design scene. Almost serendipitously nodding to Hyde’s roots, the well-known techno nightclub Fabric lies just up the road. For a quieter pastime, though, the Thames offers riverside strolls with sparkling city views not far away. It’s this mix of contrasting energies that shapes the profile of the hotel’s guests.
Who is behind the design?
London-based hospitality design firm Studio Moren, known for projects such as 1 Hotel Mayfair and the newly opened Park Hyatt London River Thames, served as both architects and interior designers for the hotel. Architecturally, the studio created a subtle extension over a former rear lightwell, nodding to the original building’s character. While sympathetic in style, the extension used modern construction methods, including brick slips, to accommodate structural limits due to the proximity of an existing substation.
‘With the interior design, we aimed to capture a sense of Victorian grandeur infused with a playful, contemporary twist,’ says Tom Thorogood, co-head of interiors at Studio Moren. As such, dramatic patterns and rich colours – Hyde Hotels’ signature design DNA – were combined with timeless Victorian-era hues: mustard yellow, teal and deep browns. ‘All joinery, furniture, and lighting were custom-designed, along with bespoke colours for the wall and floor tiles,’ adds Thorogood. Highlights include a unique three-legged desk chair, a luggage bench, and beds featuring bobbin legs instead of standard divan bases.
The room to book
Rising seven stories, Hyde London City infuses personality into each of its 111 guest rooms, with signature branding touches like surf poncho-inspired dressing gowns and chunky sliders. Amenities such as Malin+Goetz toiletries and a curated tea and coffee station – featuring chic Hay cups and mugs – add an extra treat to the experience. For a standout stay, book the Headliner Suite, tucked away in the building’s eaves, with its soaring five-meter-high ceiling and uninterrupted views of St. Paul’s Cathedral and the London skyline. Inspired by English Victorian biologist and botanical artist Marianne North, the suite’s House of Hackney botanical wallcovering nods to her global adventures, while a marble-topped private bar sets the stage for perfect sundowners.
An unexpected detail
The guest bathrooms at Hyde London City embrace a world of their own. ‘We were influenced by Victorian illusionists and aimed to create an immersive environment,’ explains Thorogood. Rippled stainless steel ceilings with integrated fibre optics, a 3D-perspective marble floor, and bespoke wallpapers add tongue-in-cheek design touches – take, for example, Newmor Wallcoverings’ plaster, which reveals a hidden face when viewed through a camera lens or Muraspec Decorative Solutions Limited’s wallpaper, inspired by Charles Darwin’s Peppered Moth Experiment.
Mini bar high?
The in-room snacks and drinks carry the same independent spirit as the hotel, spotlighting small, local brands. Think Torres and Soffle’s chips, artisan lokum (a traditional Turkish confection) from Marsel Delights and Sweet Lounge vegan treats. Pair a glass of Unico Zelo Jungle Jungle Dolcetto wine or Moët & Chandon bubbles with a Pump Street chocolate bar in collaboration with Hyde.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Leydi, the hotel’s Turkish restaurant on the ground floor, draws inspiration from the photographic journal A Victorian Traveller in the Middle East and stands out as a highlight for guests. Created by chefs Selin Kiazim and Halil Simsek, the menu celebrates communal dining with dishes like generous meze – think Muhammara, a sun-dried red pepper and walnut dip, or Atom, garlic yoghurt drizzled with spicy Urfa chilli oil. Add to that freshly baked pide (traditional Turkish flatbread) and Mangal-grilled meats and fish, with the mixed grill offering the best of everything. Award-winning mixologist Kevin Patnode complements the flavours with raki-based cocktails and Mediterranean wines. Designed by Studio Moren in collaboration with Carte Blanched, the space artfully combines trefoil arches, blush-toned plaster, and warm timber finishes, seamlessly connecting the reception, bar, and restaurant while preserving their unique identities.
As night falls, bar Black Lacquer comes alive. The low-lit speakeasy, inspired by Tokyo’s record bars, offers an intimate setting where eclectic cocktails meet a curated selection of sake, shōchū, Japanese draft beer, and a choice of wine and Champagne. Booths carved into pavement vaults offer secluded spots to sip and savour Izakaya-inspired small plates, such as fish finger bao or prawn katsu sando. Meanwhile, the sleek, continuous bar keeps the vibe relaxed and the drinks flowing. Midnight-blue Venetian plaster walls and rustic timber floors set the scene, while daily vinyl selections and live DJ sets bring an ever-changing energy.
Service with a smile?
Despite a leaner team compared to five-star properties, the staff at Hyde London City excel at delivering the brand’s signature warmth across every experience. At Black Lacquer, expect lively chats about music and cocktails with a team who wear repurposed vintage music tees as uniforms. Meanwhile, Leydi takes a more relaxed, attentive approach, immersing guests in Turkish traditions and delicacies.
The verdict
The energy at Hyde London City is contagious, almost like a dose of invigorating colour therapy. With its trademark mix of bold design, spirited hues, and thoughtful details woven into everything from interiors to dining, the hotel stands out among four-star properties. Whether you’re looking to add some flair to a business trip or unwind on a cosy city getaway, Hyde offers the perfect blend of its signature maximalism and a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere – all while keeping you close to London’s bustling heart.
Hyde London City is located at 15 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7EF, UK; hydehotels.com. Rates from: £230
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
These enlightening fashion documentaries will give you a style education
Selected by the Wallpaper* style team, the fashion documentaries to add to your watch list as you settle for quiet winter days at home – from a glimpse behind the curtain at fashion’s best-known houses to a trip back to the hedonism of the 1990s, and a rare Wim Wenders collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto
By Jack Moss Published
-
The Wallpaper* style team pick their fashion moments of 2024
The Wallpaper* style editors reflect on their best fashion moments of 2024, from Rick Owens’ 200-strong Hollywood epic to an Eyes Wide Shut-inspired JW Anderson show, and a slicked-back beauty look at Saint Laurent
By Jack Moss Published
-
The contemporary photographers making collaboration an art form
We profile five photographers that have each forged a multifaceted, distinctive career in image-making
By Emily Steer Published
-
The Park: step inside Jeremy King's mid-century diner
One of several 2024 openings from restauranteur, Jeremy King, food critic Ben McCormack books in at The Park
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Six brilliant bars for your 2025 celebrations, hot off the Wallpaper* travel desk
Wallpaper’s most-read bar reviews of the year can't be wrong: here’s inspiration for your festive and new year plans, from a swanky Las Vegas lounge to a minimalist London drinking den
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Book a table at Row on 5 in London for the dinner party of dreams
Row on 5, located on the storied Savile Row, emerges as a perfectly tailored fit for fans of fine dining
By Ben McCormack Published
-
This picky customer finds ‘perfection’ at Nipotina, Mayfair’s new pizza and pasta joint
Wallpaper* contributing editor Nick Vinson reviews Nipotina, a new Italian restaurant in London offering a carefully edited menu of traditional dishes
By Nick Vinson Published
-
Beloved Italian, Babbo finds a new home in St John's Wood
Babbo, the Mayfair Italian beloved of Premier League footballers, has re-located to St John’s Wood High Street. Is NW8 the new West End?
By Ben McCormack Last updated
-
Osteria del Mare brings a slice of coastal Italy to The Strand
Spanking fresh fish is the house speciality in this new London restaurant with a menu inspired by the Tuscan seaside
By Ben McCormack Published
-
London's best Thai restaurants for flavour enthusiasts
London’s best Thai restaurants each offer their own unique spin on the cuisine that push boundaries and present new culinary experiences. Browse our pick of the best
By Rosie Conroy Published
-
Harrods revives beloved 113-year old restaurant, The Georgian
Redesigned by David Collins Studio, The Georgian at Harrods in London is where art deco artistry, elegance and theatrical flair collide
By Ben McCormack Published