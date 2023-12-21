100 years on, Hotel San Régis continues to glisten with Golden Age glamour

From the Ritz to the Plaza Athénée and the Crillon, Paris has its fair share of legendary hotels. But what of the well-kept secrets, those discreet, five-star boltholes that exist in little streets just a few steps away from the main boulevards? Well, Paris has a good few of these, too, if only you knew where to find them. In which case, you might want to bookmark the Hotel San Régis, a privately owned five-star mansion just shy of the Avenue Montaigne, as one of the city’s oldest and best.

Keeping it in the family: Hotel San Régis, Paris (Image credit: Courtesy, Hotel San Regis, Paris)

Established in 1923, this classic hotel of 30 bedrooms and 12 suites is celebrating its centenary year, yet still glistens with the Golden-era glamour associated with its historic rollcall of starry guests including Lauren Bacall, Gene Kelly, and Romy Schneider. Legendary US Vogue editor Carmel Snow preferred the San Régis, as it was so close to Dior‘s Avenue Montaigne atelier, and an ideal base from which to edit her magazine. Former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo once regaled to a Paris newspaper: ‘Yves Montand told me about the San Régis the day that I met him on a flight from Paris to New York... That says it all.’

(Image credit: Courtesy, Hotel San Regis, Paris)

It was in 1950 that Elie George acquired the mansion and, with his two brothers, brought the hotel bang-up-up to date and fit for the modern era. Yet, while the facilities were state of the art, George understood that its traditional architecture and décor were central to the character of Hotel San Régis, and continued to fill the mansion with antique art objects and paintings, working with interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, so that the hotel’s traditional charm remained intact.

The hotel maintains its interiors classic-meets-modern style (Image credit: Courtesy, Hotel San Regis Paris)

Each room is a lesson in classic luxury (Image credit: Courtesy, Hotel San Regis Paris)

Further refits later and today, the San Régis walls are still dressed in silken, pastel toile de Jouy fabrics, while comfy armchairs, art objects and drapes add splashes of red and golden yellow. It is now recognised as one of the Small Luxury Hotels of the world and run by Elie’s daughters, Zeina and Sarah Georges, both of whom have formerly worked in luxury industries.

Modern classic: sisters Sarah and Zeina Georges are now at the helm (Image credit: Courtesy, San Regis Hotel Paris)

‘Our desire is to offer a warm family experience here,’ Sarah says. To that end, they have invited the garlanded French pastry chef Jessica Préalapato to revive a culinary tradition. Every Sunday, the San Régis invites guests to a traditional ‘goûter,’ or snack-time of biscuits, pastries, and fruit. ‘It may seem a little old-fashioned, but Jessica has an incredibly modern approach based on old ways of cooking, and ’goûter‘ is also the time when, as little girls, we used to come to the San Régis to visit our father. It’s such a convivial family moment that we wanted to bring it up to date to celebrate the 100th anniversary.’

Chef Michele Fanciulo and pastry chef Jessica Préalapato prepare culinary delights (Image credit: Courtesy San Regis Hotel Paris)

The pair have also inaugurated the Les Petites Confidences du San Régis for clients, a regular event, when, during lunch prepared by chef Michele Fanciulo, guests can partake in expert talks. ‘We’ve already covered the histories of Parisian Couture, Parisian residences and changing tastes in French etiquette,’ Zeina says. One must assume that, when it comes to the latter, both George sisters are still top of the class.



