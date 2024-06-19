Contemporary coastal design rejuvenates Hôtel de la Plage in Biarritz

Hôtel de la Plage, Biarritz, emerges as an oceanside haven in the southern French town’s tranquil neighbourhood of Port-Vieux, bathed by Bay of Biscay waters. Aptly named to reflect its location, the hotel offers a modern and collaborative approach to traditional coastal design. Once a humble Basque fishing village, Biarritz rose to fame in the 19th century as a favoured seaside resort for European royalty. Today playing host to the Nouvelle Biarritz Film Festival and an emerging contemporary art scene, the town’s shift in status to a cosmopolitan and modern destination is further signalled by the reimagining of Hôtel de la Plage.

Coastal chic at redesigned Hôtel de la Plage, Biarritz

Artistic director Olivier Granet alongside renowned Parisian architecture studio Gardera & Pastre came together to bring a distinct contemporary flair to the space (no lifebuoy decorations in sight) – all without dismissing the design roots of traditional Basque architecture and its art-deco influences. Following a multi-year renovation, the hotel now boasts 20 individually designed rooms, each with a distinct warm-toned palette and anchored by a striking floor-to-ceiling panelled wall. Local designer Veronika Pertseva added a personal touch by infusing the spaces with the distinct maritime shades of the Bay of Biscay and the verdant Basque mountains.

An attention to detail is exemplified by the inclusion of a custom-designed piece of furniture for each guest room. Textile work by LRNC adorns headboards, while textured shell-shaped sconces by Axel Chay, art by Mathieu Chavaren, prints by Jules Focone and sculptures by Lucas Castex further connect Hôtel de la Plage with its surroundings.

Above, the hotel's rooftop area offers a 180-degree, far-reaching view over Port Vieux and Rocher de la Vierge (a landmark rock formation). Here, guests can sample locally focused sharing plates, from ceviche to burrata salad, alongside local wines, and patisseries from the revered Noisette Bakery.

A playful energy continues in the communal areas, such as the boutique filled with local artisanal items, from ceramics to original prints, just by the entrance. Adjacent to this is a waiting area framed by a contemporary suspended fireplace, perfect to warm up the space on a cold coastal morning. Midcentury chairs beckon guests to sit and enjoy the picturesque bay views or to pick up a magazine from a curated literary rack just behind.

Hôtel de la Plage is located at 3 Esp. du Port Viex, hoteldelaplage-biarritz.com