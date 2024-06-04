Experience Paris like a local at Hôtel Balzac

Steps away from the flamboyant Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Hôtel Balzac has reopened its doors following a redesign by Paris-based Festen Architecture, which drew inspiration from the understated refinement of the 1930s.

Step inside Hôtel Balzac in Paris’ 8th arrondissement

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

Charlotte de Tonnac and Hugo Sauzay, the creative minds behind Festen Architecture, have crafted a distinctive space that embodies Parisian identity through neutral and organic tones, minimalist clean lines and refined material effects. Their décor concept, featuring bespoke furniture, subtle lighting, sumptuous materials and sleek lines, exudes mid-20th-century elegance.

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

Inside, Hôtel Balzac epitomises French luxury, far removed from ostentation. Behind its majestic doors lies an intimate and inviting atmosphere, transporting guests to the life of a privileged Parisian insider. The lobby exudes a subdued appeal, mirroring the aesthetic of the 58 rooms and suites, some offering breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower.

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

Whether they choose to dine at Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire’s restaurant or in the exclusive alcove bar, guests enter a realm of culinary delights and subtle sophistication. The Japanese-inspired spa, meanwhile, provides an experience steeped in century-old customs, with a symphony of holistic treatments for the mind, body and soul. It’s all perfectly in line with the refinement of this hotel, shaped as a dapper homage to Paris’ timeless chic.

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

(Image credit: Photography by Yann Deret)

Hôtel Balzac is located at 6 Rue Balzac, Paris, hotelbalzac.com