A local’s guide to Los Angeles by defiant artist Fawn Rogers
Oregon-born, LA-based artist Fawn Rogers gives us a personal tour of her adopted city as it hosts its sixth edition of Frieze
It felt inevitable for Oregon-born artist Fawn Rogers that she’d eventually settle in Los Angeles, a place she refers to as ‘an endless, loco, diverse labyrinth. Do whatever you want – no one cares; you mean nothing, it’s liberating. Explore her eclectic, insider’s guide to Los Angeles, as the city hosts its sixth edition of Frieze (20-23 February).
What to see and do in Los Angeles, USA
Where to stay
Ocean Lodge Hotel
‘Located next to 1950s diner Chez Jay, a place steeped in celebrity history, this offers the classic Santa Monica motel experience.’
Ocean Lodge Hotel is located at 1667 Ocean Ave #1000, Santa Monica, CA 90401, United States; oceanlodgehotel.com
Petit Ermitage
‘At this secluded West Hollywood retreat, each of the hotel’s 80 suites is different, and you’ll also find some fantastic jazz entertainment.’
Petit Ermitage is located at 8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States; petitermitage.com
Where to eat and drink
The Little Door
‘I helped open this restaurant with co-founders Nick and Fredo Meschin in my early twenties. It’s still as beautiful as ever and a must for romantic types with its leafy courtyard and twinkly lights. It serves delicious French-Moroccan cuisine and exceptional wines.’
The Little Door is located at 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, United States; thelittledoor.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Meteora
‘I can’t get enough of chef Jordan Kahn’s new fine dining experience inspired by nature. I’ve travelled to more than 80 countries and possibly one of the best meals I’ve ever had was here.’
Meteora is located at 6703 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States; meteora.la
Tea at Shiloh
‘Co-founders Ash and Shiloh go above and beyond hosting at this late-night tea house, where people come together to socialise, connect and meditate.’
Tea at Shiloh is located at 2035 Bay St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, United States; teaatshiloh.com
What to do
The Museum of Jurassic Technology
‘This kooky institution is a bit like a cabinet of curiosities. Be sure to see the Garden of Eden on Wheels and take Georgian tea at the rooftop café.’
The Museum of Jurassic Technology is located at 9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232, United States; mjt.org
USC Fisher Museum of Art
‘Jenny Holzer’s Blacklist, installed here in 1999, features a circle of ten benches surrounded by unsettling quotes that serve as a reminder to encourage vigilance and personal responsibility in the exercising, upholding and defending of our civil liberties.’
USC Fisher Museum of Art is located at 823 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States; fisher.usc.edu
Where to shop
Just One Eye
‘A seductive and fun space that showcases hand-picked pieces from both established and emerging fashion designers. It’s also a design collector’s paradise, where you can find everything from an Alexander Calder rug and a John Chamberlain sculpture to sexy Marilyn Minter prints.’
Just One Eye is located at 915 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States; justoneeye.com
Obsolete
‘A beautifully curated Culver City design gallery and shop that’s full of obscure antiques and unique objects, art, furniture and lighting. One particular highlight is the bonsai garden in the back – it’s always hard to leave.’
Obsolete is located at 11270 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, United States; obsoleteinc.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
‘Nothing just because it’s beautiful’: Performance artist Marina Abramović on turning her hand to furniture design
Marina Abramović has no qualms about describing her segue into design as a ‘domestication’. But, argues the ‘grandmother of performance art’ as she unveils a collection of chairs, something doesn’t have to be provocative to be meaningful
By Anna Solomon Published
-
Shakara is a stylish new addition to London's West African dining scene
Shakara, a new Marylebone bar and dining room, adds to the city's ever-more impressive high-end West African dining scene
By Ben McCormack Published
-
The story behind Craig Green’s extraordinary ‘jigsaw puzzle’ leather jackets
Part of a collaboration with ECCO.Kollektive, the ‘monumental, articulated’ leather jackets featured as part of Craig Green’s S/S 2025 collection, a musing on sons and fathers which won a 2025 Wallpaper* Design Award
By Jack Moss Published
-
Enter Marea Beverly Hills, an Italian restaurant with Californian gusto
Conceptualised by Nusla Design and led by chef PJ Calapa, Marea Beverly Hills brings in a sophisticated dining party ambience to flourishing Camden Drive
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Enchanting culinary entertainment awaits at this fine dining restaurant in Santa Monica
Chef Dave Beran returns to his fine dining origins with Seline on Main Street, not far from his French-themed Pasjoli
By Carole Dixon Published
-
New York restaurant Manuela masters the art of contemporary dining
The latest restaurant from Hauser & Wirth’s hospitality arm, Manuela offers a masterclass in nourishing connections
By Dan Howarth Published
-
Milanese modernism meets Eastside cool at this LA pizza parlour
Wildcrust dishes up Neapolitan flavours courtesy of chef Miles Okabayashi, and seductive interiors by Jared Frank Studio
By Carole Dixon Published
-
Santa Monica hotspot The Georgian Room is a rare, well-done steakhouse speakeasy
Hidden inside The Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, a restored speakeasy that lovingly nods to its storied past
By Kevin EG Perry Published
-
How an LA pastry chef and his Boston restaurateur mother accidentally created a family business
The collaboration between foodie duo Kathy and Ben Sidell sprinkles sugar dust over a West Hollywood haunt
By Luciana Bellini Published
-
New York restaurant Locanda Verde’s second outpost will transport you to a different time and place
Locanda Verde’s expansive new Hudson Yards osteria exudes a sophisticated yet intimate atmosphere overflowing with art treasures
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
By Sofia de la Cruz Published