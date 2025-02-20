A local’s guide to Los Angeles by defiant artist Fawn Rogers

It felt inevitable for Oregon-born artist Fawn Rogers that she’d eventually settle in Los Angeles, a place she refers to as ‘an endless, loco, diverse labyrinth. Do whatever you want – no one cares; you mean nothing, it’s liberating. Explore her eclectic, insider’s guide to Los Angeles, as the city hosts its sixth edition of Frieze (20-23 February).

What to see and do in Los Angeles, USA

Where to stay

Ocean Lodge Hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ocean Lodge)

‘Located next to 1950s diner Chez Jay, a place steeped in celebrity history, this offers the classic Santa Monica motel experience.’

Ocean Lodge Hotel is located at 1667 Ocean Ave #1000, Santa Monica, CA 90401, United States; oceanlodgehotel.com

Petit Ermitage

(Image credit: Courtesy of Petit Hermitage)

‘At this secluded West Hollywood retreat, each of the hotel’s 80 suites is different, and you’ll also find some fantastic jazz entertainment.’

Petit Ermitage is located at 8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States; petitermitage.com

Where to eat and drink

The Little Door

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Little Door)

‘I helped open this restaurant with co-founders Nick and Fredo Meschin in my early twenties. It’s still as beautiful as ever and a must for romantic types with its leafy courtyard and twinkly lights. It serves delicious French-Moroccan cuisine and exceptional wines.’

The Little Door is located at 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, United States; thelittledoor.com

Meteora

(Image credit: Courtesy of Meteora)

‘I can’t get enough of chef Jordan Kahn’s new fine dining experience inspired by nature. I’ve travelled to more than 80 countries and possibly one of the best meals I’ve ever had was here.’

Meteora is located at 6703 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States; meteora.la

Tea at Shiloh

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tea at Shiloh)

‘Co-founders Ash and Shiloh go above and beyond hosting at this late-night tea house, where people come together to socialise, connect and meditate.’

Tea at Shiloh is located at 2035 Bay St, Los Angeles, CA 90021, United States; teaatshiloh.com

What to do

The Museum of Jurassic Technology

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Museum of Jurassic Technology)

‘This kooky institution is a bit like a cabinet of curiosities. Be sure to see the Garden of Eden on Wheels and take Georgian tea at the rooftop café.’

The Museum of Jurassic Technology is located at 9341 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232, United States; mjt.org

USC Fisher Museum of Art

(Image credit: Courtesy of USC Fisher Museum of Art)

‘Jenny Holzer’s Blacklist, installed here in 1999, features a circle of ten benches surrounded by unsettling quotes that serve as a reminder to encourage vigilance and personal responsibility in the exercising, upholding and defending of our civil liberties.’

USC Fisher Museum of Art is located at 823 W Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States; fisher.usc.edu

Where to shop

Just One Eye

(Image credit: Courtesy of Just One Eye)

‘A seductive and fun space that showcases hand-picked pieces from both established and emerging fashion designers. It’s also a design collector’s paradise, where you can find everything from an Alexander Calder rug and a John Chamberlain sculpture to sexy Marilyn Minter prints.’

Just One Eye is located at 915 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038, United States; justoneeye.com

Obsolete

(Image credit: Courtesy of Obsolete)

‘A beautifully curated Culver City design gallery and shop that’s full of obscure antiques and unique objects, art, furniture and lighting. One particular highlight is the bonsai garden in the back – it’s always hard to leave.’

Obsolete is located at 11270 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230, United States; obsoleteinc.com