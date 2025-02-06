Hot news: Claridge’s Bakery is set to open this summer

Claridge’s, a grande dame of British hospitality – and recently spotlighted on our definitive list of London’s best hotels – is adding another feather to its culinary cap with the launch of Claridge’s Bakery, opening in late summer 2025. Led by acclaimed British baker Richard Hart, the new venture expands the hotel’s already renowned dining offerings, which include afternoon tea in The Foyer, vintage champagnes at Claridge’s Bar and The Fumoir, refined dining in Claridge’s Restaurant and cocktails at The Painter’s Room.

Claridge’s announces the opening of its own bakery

(Image credit: Photography by Lateef Okunnu)

A place that has played host to everyone from Audrey Hepburn to royalty, Claridge’s will now greet guests with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bloomers, granary loaves, jam tarts, Belgian buns, iced fingers, and Hart’s signature sourdough. Open to both hotel guests and London locals, the bakery will celebrate classic British treats with a contemporary twist.

‘I am excited and honoured to be the executive baker and creative director at Claridge’s Bakery,’ says Hart, who made his mark as head baker at San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery before founding Copenhagen’s Hart Bageri in partnership with René Redzepi of Noma. ′My goal is to celebrate timeless British baked favourites in one of the most notable British institutions. Bread and baked goods are an everyday staple that brings people together, and I can’t wait to share my take on [them] with Londoners and visitors to the capital.′

Claridge’s Bakery is set to open in late summer 2025, offering a selection of baked British classics and an extensive bread-focused menu.

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR, United Kingdom; claridges.co.uk

