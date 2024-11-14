First look at Belmond’s new ‘romantic and nostalgic’ luxury train

Belmond – which recently unveiled a carriage-sized suite in collaboration with artist JR on its Venice-Simplon Orient Express – now introduces the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train experience in England and Wales, with its inaugural journey slated for July 2025. The ‘quintessentially British’ adventure will offer three-night trips through Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales. Passengers can also mix and match their routes, choosing between Cornwall and Wales, or the Lake District and Wales.

Belmond’s Britannic Explorer, a celebration of slow travelling

(Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

For London-based design studio Albion Nord, the great British landscapes were the starting point for the interior narrative. Ben Johnson, director of the studio, tells Wallpaper*: ‘Whether it’s the meticulously tended parterres of English country gardens, the wildflower meadows in our national parks or the rugged coastlines, we wanted to celebrate these elements throughout the train's 18 cabins.’

‘This was a one-of-a-kind project,’ adds Ottalie Stride, creative director, ‘focusing on creating compact yet detailed interiors. Trains are like jewellery boxes filled with timeless elegance and playful charm.’

Double suite cabin (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

Double suite cabin (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

From the Grand Suite to the double and twin cabins, each interior evokes a refreshing and serene ambience, diving into the nostalgia and romance associated with train travel. Albion Nord also explored native botanicals as references for colour and texture, which are reflected in the grand suites named ‘Valerian,’ ‘Juniper’ and ‘Elder.’ Oak panelling and graphic art by Olly Fathers further enhance the sophisticated atmosphere.

Grand Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

Grand Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

The observation car is the lively hub of the train, featuring a bar reminiscent of Victorian apothecaries, adorned with a warm colour scheme of rich fabrics and fine burl wood. Luxurious banquettes and stylish armchairs beckon guests to savour the slow travel experience. In the two dining cars, Malva and Samphire, chef Simon Rogan has crafted a menu that features a lot of ingredients sourced from his farm in the Lake District. ‘Tasty food, very natural cooking and the best quality seasonal ingredients the UK has to offer served by a team that are in love with what they are doing,’ shares Rogan.

The observation car (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

The onboard restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

The powder room and wellness suite feature bespoke shell artwork by Mel Campion, inspired by marine botanicals, with calming blue tones, sleek marble countertops, and fossil-like limestone flooring. Off-board excursions centred around wellness and fitness will emphasise mindfulness, movement and adventure.

Wellness Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Belmond)

