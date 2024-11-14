First look at Belmond’s new ‘romantic and nostalgic’ luxury train
Belmond introduces the Britannic Explorer, the first high-end sleeper train experience in England and Wales
Belmond – which recently unveiled a carriage-sized suite in collaboration with artist JR on its Venice-Simplon Orient Express – now introduces the Britannic Explorer, the first luxury sleeper train experience in England and Wales, with its inaugural journey slated for July 2025. The ‘quintessentially British’ adventure will offer three-night trips through Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales. Passengers can also mix and match their routes, choosing between Cornwall and Wales, or the Lake District and Wales.
Belmond’s Britannic Explorer, a celebration of slow travelling
For London-based design studio Albion Nord, the great British landscapes were the starting point for the interior narrative. Ben Johnson, director of the studio, tells Wallpaper*: ‘Whether it’s the meticulously tended parterres of English country gardens, the wildflower meadows in our national parks or the rugged coastlines, we wanted to celebrate these elements throughout the train's 18 cabins.’
‘This was a one-of-a-kind project,’ adds Ottalie Stride, creative director, ‘focusing on creating compact yet detailed interiors. Trains are like jewellery boxes filled with timeless elegance and playful charm.’
From the Grand Suite to the double and twin cabins, each interior evokes a refreshing and serene ambience, diving into the nostalgia and romance associated with train travel. Albion Nord also explored native botanicals as references for colour and texture, which are reflected in the grand suites named ‘Valerian,’ ‘Juniper’ and ‘Elder.’ Oak panelling and graphic art by Olly Fathers further enhance the sophisticated atmosphere.
The observation car is the lively hub of the train, featuring a bar reminiscent of Victorian apothecaries, adorned with a warm colour scheme of rich fabrics and fine burl wood. Luxurious banquettes and stylish armchairs beckon guests to savour the slow travel experience. In the two dining cars, Malva and Samphire, chef Simon Rogan has crafted a menu that features a lot of ingredients sourced from his farm in the Lake District. ‘Tasty food, very natural cooking and the best quality seasonal ingredients the UK has to offer served by a team that are in love with what they are doing,’ shares Rogan.
The powder room and wellness suite feature bespoke shell artwork by Mel Campion, inspired by marine botanicals, with calming blue tones, sleek marble countertops, and fossil-like limestone flooring. Off-board excursions centred around wellness and fitness will emphasise mindfulness, movement and adventure.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Take a look at the big winners of the watch world Oscars
The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève is the Oscars for the watch world – get all the news on the 2024 event here
By Smilian Cibic Published
-
Revived Scout Motors reveals two all-electric utility vehicle concepts
As Scout throws the covers off its debut Traveler SUV and Terra truck concepts, Wallpaper* speaks to its chief design officer Chris Benjamin about the reborn brand
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The don’t-miss Swiss art museums for your next cultural flit
Map these 11 Swiss art museums, worthy pitstops for the culturally curious, from Basel to Zürich and beyond
By Simon Mills Published
-
First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented
Former Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub Pantechnicon reopens as 19 Motcomb Street with a trio of food and beverage concepts
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Explore Cornwall's cosiest coffee shops
Cornwall is known for its natural beauty and stunning landscape, here is our pick of coffee shops to enjoy the views and refuel
By Tianna Williams Published
-
First look at Soma 2.0: a new nighttime highlight in east London
Fresh from its Soho roots, this newly opened London bar is set to redefine Canary Wharf’s nightlife – not least with its Indian-flavour-twist cocktails, as Neil Ridley discovers
By Neil Ridley Published
-
This new London restaurant bursts with Mexican flair and flavour
Fonda is London’s new Mexican restaurant, courtesy of chef Santiago Lastra, also behind Michelin-starred Kol. As Mary Cleary discovers, it’s serving up colour and creativity
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Kanpai! Discover the best bars to drink sake in London
Discover the best London bars in which to celebrate the ancient delight of sake
By Neil Ridley Published
-
London’s Covent Garden makes the perfect cosmopolitan backdrop for new British-French bistro, Henri
British chef Jackson Boxer and French designer Dorothée Meilichzon reunite for Henri, a restaurant located inside darling hotel, Henrietta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Step inside Cowley Manor, a refreshed 300-plus-year-old spa hotel in the Cotswolds
Experience bucolic bliss at Cowley Manor, recently renovated by architects De Matos Ryan and interior designer Dorothée Meilichzon
By Daven Wu Published
-
Café Petiole is a pastel-hued, plant-based haven within Somerset House
Designed by female-led studio Duelle, Café Petiole’s romantic interiors complement a vibrant vegetarian menu by chef Rishim Sachdeva, at Somerset House in London
By Billie Brand Published