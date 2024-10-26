Odem, Singapore’s first craft Makgeolli bar has arrived

The Singaporean addiction to K-Pop and Korean TV drama series continues unabated, a state of affairs that reaches its cultural apotheosis in the vast number of Korean eateries scattered across the island. Determined to stand firmly apart from the pack is Odem, a new bijou makgeolli bar and restaurant designed by London-based Nice Projects – also behind the design of restaurant Claudine in Singapore.

Odem: the first artisanal Makkoli bar and restaurant in Singapore

Entrance to Odem (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

Set within New Bahru – an old high school block transformed into a lifestyle and creative hub – the 32-seater features, literally, a heady collection of the traditional Korean fermented rice liquor paired with upbeat Korean fare.

The design brief, say Nice Projects’ founders Simone McEwan and Sacha Leong, was ‘to create a versatile space where the foliage of the outdoor terrace and the sunlight caters for a lunch crowd, but transforms into a lively and stylish, yet informal bar at night.’

Odem bar area (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

Odem interior (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

The key to unlocking the bifurcated design is the row of half-charred timber panels that run along the walls. ‘We came across charred timber as a material when i was researching makgeolli wineries,’ Leong says. ‘We realised we could use the pattern to evoke a distinctive, warm cinematic mood. The goal was to capture a sense of place by re-interpreting Korean design and craft.’

Once the visual anchor was in place, Leong and McEwan layered textures – lashings of red linoleum paired with granite table tops, lacquered joinery, metal ceiling, fabric pendant lamps created by Seoul-based AGO Lighting, and slim red-stained timber chairs that were designed in collaboration with Korean design studio, Studio Word.

Lamps created by Seoul-based AGO Lighting (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

Odem design details (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

The bar is clad in handmade ceramic tiles which the designers say allude to onggi, the black earthen pots that are traditionally used to ferment makgeolli.

Meanwhile, Bae Yumi has traded in her toque as the private chef of the Korean ambassador to head up Odem’s kitchen, her MO being modern Korean fare paired with craft makgeolli, among them Yakju, Takju and Chungju. Recent tasty headliners have included soy-glazed brioche slathered with Gamtae seaweed butter; and boneless beef short ribs charred over hot coals and served with a pickled grapefruit salad and chilli vinaigrette.

Odem is located at 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-17, Singapore 239351, odem.sg

Selection of Makgeolli bottles (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)

Barbecued Kalbi (Image credit: Courtesy of Odem)