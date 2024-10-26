Odem, Singapore’s first craft Makgeolli bar has arrived
An extensive collection of Makgeolli, also known as Korean rice wine, can be enjoyed at this new bijou bar and restaurant in Singapore
The Singaporean addiction to K-Pop and Korean TV drama series continues unabated, a state of affairs that reaches its cultural apotheosis in the vast number of Korean eateries scattered across the island. Determined to stand firmly apart from the pack is Odem, a new bijou makgeolli bar and restaurant designed by London-based Nice Projects – also behind the design of restaurant Claudine in Singapore.
Odem: the first artisanal Makkoli bar and restaurant in Singapore
Set within New Bahru – an old high school block transformed into a lifestyle and creative hub – the 32-seater features, literally, a heady collection of the traditional Korean fermented rice liquor paired with upbeat Korean fare.
The design brief, say Nice Projects’ founders Simone McEwan and Sacha Leong, was ‘to create a versatile space where the foliage of the outdoor terrace and the sunlight caters for a lunch crowd, but transforms into a lively and stylish, yet informal bar at night.’
The key to unlocking the bifurcated design is the row of half-charred timber panels that run along the walls. ‘We came across charred timber as a material when i was researching makgeolli wineries,’ Leong says. ‘We realised we could use the pattern to evoke a distinctive, warm cinematic mood. The goal was to capture a sense of place by re-interpreting Korean design and craft.’
Once the visual anchor was in place, Leong and McEwan layered textures – lashings of red linoleum paired with granite table tops, lacquered joinery, metal ceiling, fabric pendant lamps created by Seoul-based AGO Lighting, and slim red-stained timber chairs that were designed in collaboration with Korean design studio, Studio Word.
The bar is clad in handmade ceramic tiles which the designers say allude to onggi, the black earthen pots that are traditionally used to ferment makgeolli.
Meanwhile, Bae Yumi has traded in her toque as the private chef of the Korean ambassador to head up Odem’s kitchen, her MO being modern Korean fare paired with craft makgeolli, among them Yakju, Takju and Chungju. Recent tasty headliners have included soy-glazed brioche slathered with Gamtae seaweed butter; and boneless beef short ribs charred over hot coals and served with a pickled grapefruit salad and chilli vinaigrette.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Odem is located at 46 Kim Yam Rd, #01-17, Singapore 239351, odem.sg
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
London's Italian restaurants to wine and dine at
From four-course blow-outs to the perfect pizza , food critic Ben McCormack recommends London's best Italian restaurants to have on your radar
By Ben McCormack Published
-
Out of office: from Loewe loafers to volcanic views, the Wallpaper* editors' picks of the week
What the Wallpaper* team have been eating, seeing, wearing and crucially, enjoying, this week
By Bill Prince Published
-
From gem-set crucifixes, to ‘coffin' diamonds, these Gothic jewellery designs are eerie fables all their own
Gem-set crucifixes, 'coffin' diamonds and icy rock-crystal – Gothic jewellery takes a mysterious turn as ancient crafts are resurrected in 21st-century expressions
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Inside Na Oh, Hyundai and Corey Lee’s experimental Korean restaurant in Singapore
Acclaimed San Franciscan chef Corey Lee is the driving force behind Na Oh, a new Korean restaurant at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore
By Daven Wu Published
-
AIR is a new OMA-designed Singapore restaurant and cooking club
AIR is a Singapore restaurant, circular campus, and cooking club, designed by OMA and inspired by a ferverous approach to innovation, sustainability and food
By Daven Wu Published
-
Eastern and Western flavours meet at Jiak Kim House in Singapore
Jiak Kim House, led by Chef Seow Tzi Qin, pays a heartfelt tribute to Singapore's vibrant history through traditional and contemporary dishes
By Daven Wu Published
-
The Singapore Edition makes the case for opulence
The new Singapore Edition, the work of Moshe Safdie and local studio DP Architects, with interiors by Cap Atelier, embraces leafy luxury
By Daven Wu Published
-
Restaurant Araya is Singapore’s first South-American fine dining odyssey
Araya sees chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero celebrate their native Chilean South Pacific cuisine heritage
By Daven Wu Published
-
Artyzen celebrates tenth anniversary with grand openings in Shanghai and Singapore
Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai and Artyzen Singapore are the luxury hospitality group's latest state-of-the-art offerings
By Daven Wu Published
-
Mandarin Oriental Singapore emerges from a six-month overhaul
The newly refurbished Mandarin Oriental Singapore slots into the city’s skyline with a look inspired by the tropics
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma in Singapore serves up sushi in a garden
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma launches at the Mondrian hotel in Singapore, serving sushi in a Japanese garden setting
By Daven Wu Published