Wallpaper* checks in at QT Singapore, a plush hotel amidst wondrous skyscrapers
Set within an elegant neo-classical building, QT Singapore blends playful design and modern luxury in the heart of the city’s Business District
Since its debut in Australia’s Gold Coast in 2011, the QT hotel brand has been quietly gathering both steam and accolades, branching first across the country’s state capitals, then New Zealand and now, finally making landfall in Singapore. The freshly renovated 134-room QT Singapore sits within a stately 1927 neo-classical pile – originally built for the HQ of the Eastern Extension Telegraph Company – that has housed in recent years, the Sofitel S/O and the Telegraph. Its bright, breezy, casual-chic vibe is a much-needed jolt to this part of town which bristles with blue-chip, but starchy, accounting, legal and banking firms.
Wallpaper* checks in at: QT Singapore
What’s on your doorstep?
The hotel’s address in the heart of the Central Business District explains its main demographic of business suits, whilst its Antipodean DNA draws in a sizeable contingent of Australian and New Zealander guests. But at the weekend, local staycationers are kept busy by the legendary Lau Pa Sat hawker centre across the road, and by the hotel’s convenient proximity to major subway lines, museums, and casinos.
Who is behind the design?
Fresh off his star turn creating the maximalist interiors of the Artyzen Singapore across town, the Sydney-based designer Nic Graham pitches up at the QT Singapore to deploy his familiar arsenal of bold colours, patterns and textures. Everything from the wallpaper above the beds and hallway rugs to the mirrored clerestories and illustrations of colonial Singaporean architecture in the elevators is elegant, modern riffs on both tropical Asian botanic themes and local cultural details. So thorough is the makeover that nothing remains of the hotel’s previous design incarnations, including the late Karl Lagerfeld’s work for the Sofitel S/O.
The room to book
Book one of the two Heritage Suites for their vast open-plan layout or, failing that, one of the coveted Balcony Suites that open out over buzzy Robinson Road and the looming skyscrapers of Raffles Place. Yet, regardless of the room category, millennial mod-cons will be pleased to hear a Nespresso coffee machine, iPad room controls, Chromecast connectivity, and wireless Bose speaker are all accounted for. And, for the follicularly obsessed, a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale hair straightener are perfectly paired with toiletries created by the Australian hair stylist, Kevin Murphy.
The wow factor
Even in a city fairly accustomed to large bathrooms, the QT Singapore stands apart from the pack for its oversized en-suites, some so large their showers feature two rain-shower heads. In the upper category rooms especially, the bathroom extends into the bedroom with sliding glass doors opening on two sides like a stage set. The effect is dramatic for its wonderful sense of expansiveness and promise of a serene ablution experience.
Mini bar high?
The mini-bar is unusually well-stocked ranging from Bruichladdich single malt, Husk rum and St. George vodka, to sleep tonics, Laurent-Perrier bubbly and local beer. Banish midnight munchies with salted egg yolk potato ridges, and chilli crab popcorn.
Staying for drinks and dinner?
Given the plenitude of gastronomic and alcoholic diversions within just a two-mile radius, the QT Singapore doesn’t try too hard to compete, offering just two excellent options, both designed by Nic Graham. The Cygnet Bar is a small, but handsomely dressed, watering spot, its drinks menu inspired by Manhattan. Pair an Eastside cocktail of gin, sherry, citrus, mint and tarragon with popcorn popped with duck fat, king crab and lettuce taco, and a duck lasagne hit with porcini cream. If all that sounds incredibly inventive, it’s because the Australian chef Sean Connolly consulted on the menu. His self-titled in-house steakhouse, Cygnet by Sean Connolly, is a homage to Australian steak - think pasture-fed Black Angus, and F1 Wagyu - alongside a haul of elevated surf favourites such as Cornish cod with leek and oyster chowder, and Boston lobster drenched in garlic butter.
Where to switch off
Lined with an eye-catching geometric tiled pattern, the 25-m lap pool is the centrepiece of both the hotel (because there’s no spa) and the sixth-floor rooftop bar. Come evening, there’s more than a hint of Blade Runner noir to be up there surrounded by towering skyscrapers, all ablaze with lights and neon signs. On the drinks menu are refreshing Mexican-inflected cocktails hit with jalapeño, cinnamon, agave, watermelon and tequila.
Service with a smile?
Both local Singaporeans and frequent visitors will attest to the fact that service levels in Singapore can often oscillate between reticence and indifference. And whilst the service corps at QT Singapore may have some way go to before matching their counterparts at the Ritz-Carlton Millennia Singapore, they earn points for their ready smiles and willingness to step forward, a trait that probably owes much to the gregarious stewardship of its Australian GM, Doron Whaite. Kudos especially to a charming front desk staff who noticed us waiting listlessly in the lobby for our next appointment, and floated up to ask if she could be of help. More of that solicitousness, please.
The verdict
Superficially, QT Singapore would qualify as a business hotel simply because of its address, but both hardware and software gently tug the hotel toward the urban retreat category. Yes, each room features comfortable working desks, but the furnishings and trappings are so tempting and comfortable that you’d be forgiven for snapping shut the laptop and heading up to the pool for a mezcal margarita.
QT Singapore, 35 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068876, tel +65 6701 6800, qthotels.com. Rates: from S$395
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
