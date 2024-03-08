Eastern and Western flavours meet at Jiak Kim House in Singapore
Jiak Kim House, led by Chef Seow Tzi Qin, pays a heartfelt tribute to Singapore's vibrant history through traditional and contemporary dishes
It hardly seems possible that an island as bijou as Singapore could sustain so many top-notch restaurants, much less absorb the cavalcade of new openings each month. The latest to catch our eye is the freshly minted Jiak Kim House.
Set within an early 20th-century godown on the banks of the Singapore River, the restaurant is a head-turner, not least for its grand, high-ceiling interiors, which once stored rice, spices, coffee, tin and rubber – before it was converted in the 1990s into Zouk nightclub.
Jiak Kim House in Singapore: a soigné mix
Because the building, with its scallop-shaped roof pediment, is heritage-listed, local studio Dinding Design Office took pains to first shore up the foundations that rest on reclaimed swampland, and repair the extant brickwork and plaster before adding layers of handmade bricks, a marble bar counter, coconut-husk walls and customised rattan furniture. The original timber trusses have been left exposed to allow what Jimin Fadjar, Dinding’s lead designer, describes as the building’s ‘theatrical integrity’ to dominate.
Meanwhile, a wine vault featuring terracotta brick walls and a low arched ceiling lined in cork contrasts with a private dining room dressed with glossy blue wall panels, mustard gold upholstery, and wainscotting that nod to Singapore’s colonial past.
The result is a visually sophisticated and gastronomically soigné mix, the building’s storied past providing a soft palimpsest, especially as, in the kitchen, head chef and co-owner Seow Tzi Qin nimbly mines Southeast Asian recipes to reimagine classic flavours for millennial palates.
And so, the evergreen pork bone and pepper broth, bak kut teh, is transformed into a mushroom consommé spiked with herbs and green peppercorn foam. The Gallic standard, pan-fried foie gras, is reinvented with gula Jawa ginger caramel and a rambutan and grapefruit chutney, whilst the beloved Teochew rice dish, Pao fan, is given a modern burnish with pan-roasted Hokkaido scallops perfumed with Angelica root dash, cordyceps and ikura.
The desserts are no less inventive, Seow folding in buah keluak pulp with namelaka cream and kirsch-soaked cherries for his rendition of the Black Forest cake – and infusing sorbet with Maotai and pineapple, paired with coconut jelly crowned with lime meringue.
The post-prandial treats are headlined by a crackerjack cocktails menu including a liqueur of durian mixed with Pisco and a Filipino brandy warmed with spiced bitters and banana liqueur – though teetotallers may prefer to call it a night with Yunnan pu-er tea served up in Japanese cast iron pots.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
Inside design salon Matter and Shape’s first edition
The inaugural edition of Matter and Shape, held at the Jardin des Tuileries in early March 2024, brought together brands, designers and craftspeople into a unique design salon
By Minako Norimatsu Published
-
Residence in Dionysos was conceived as a minimalist ‘cave refuge’ outside Athens
Residence in Dionysos by Desypri & Misiaris Architecture is a family home designed as a minimalist refuge among the surrounding nature's pine tree filled slopes
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Documentary ’High & Low’ charts the rise, fall and redemption of John Galliano
’High & Low: John Galliano’ (released today) dissects the British-Gibraltan designer’s showstopping contributions to fashion against the backdrop of his turbulent life. Here, director Kevin Macdonald tells Wallpaper* more
By Joe Bobowicz Published
-
The Singapore Edition makes the case for opulence
The new Singapore Edition, the work of Moshe Safdie and local studio DP Architects, with interiors by Cap Atelier, embraces leafy luxury
By Daven Wu Published
-
Restaurant Araya is Singapore’s first South-American fine dining odyssey
Araya sees chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero celebrate their native Chilean South Pacific cuisine heritage
By Daven Wu Published
-
Artyzen celebrates tenth anniversary with grand openings in Shanghai and Singapore
Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai and Artyzen Singapore are the luxury hospitality group's latest state-of-the-art offerings
By Daven Wu Published
-
Mandarin Oriental Singapore emerges from a six-month overhaul
The newly refurbished Mandarin Oriental Singapore slots into the city’s skyline with a look inspired by the tropics
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma in Singapore serves up sushi in a garden
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma launches at the Mondrian hotel in Singapore, serving sushi in a Japanese garden setting
By Daven Wu Published
-
Raffles — Singapore, Singapore
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
The Old Man — Singapore, Singapore
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
History of Raffles published ahead of Singapore hotel’s grand reopening
By Elly Parsons Last updated