The Singapore Edition makes the case for opulence
The new Singapore Edition, the work of Moshe Safdie and local studio DP Architects, with interiors by Cap Atelier, embraces leafy luxury
Ian Schrager’s global fleet of ever-expanding Editions shows no sign of slowing down. The hotel impresario, who turns 77 in July 2024, currently presides over 19 properties – from West Hollywood to Madrid and Shanghai – with at least three in the works – a none-too-shabby showing for a brand that only launched in 2010.
Set on the quieter western end of Singapore’s fabled retail strip, Orchard Road, the low-slung, 204-room pile, clad in bronze and glass, is the work of the Israeli architect Moshe Safdie and local studio DP Architects.
The Singapore Edition: grandiose but playful and big on biophilic design
As the hotel brand’s first property in South East Asia, expectations have always been high for The Singapore Edition, and on every metric, the hotel doesn’t disappoint.
In dressing the cavernous interiors, Hong Kong-based studio Cap Atelier cleaves close to the Edition’s ‘millennial-luxe’ playbook, with acres of white stone and Calacatta marble, a swathe of gold here and a splash of hot pink and Yves Klein blue there, and finishes the ensemble with dense greenery by way of biophilic walls and a glass-clad conservatory on the mezzanine floor, and a massive courtyard garden on the ground level.
If the public spaces are playful and grandiose in their scale and colours, the guest rooms are practically monastic in their blinding all-white minimalism. Not to forget mentioning the white rugs and hand-sewn damask throws, white oak floors, and white linen upholstery – surely a source of much sighing by housekeeping.
For restless guests, there are diversions aplenty, not least a small but perfectly curated gift shop and a mood-lit labyrinthine spa featuring thermal his-and-her plunge pools and ice fountains. Meanwhile, literally staking the high ground is an impressive 43m rooftop pool – a scaled-down facsimile of the Instagram-famous roofline at the Marina Bay Sands across town, which Safdie also designed – that links the Edition and its eponymous branded private residences.
And in a city where hotels stand or fall on the calibre of their food and beverage outlets, the Singapore Edition more than holds its own with a clutch of smart eateries and bars, including Fysh, the Australian chef Josh Niland’s first overseas outpost – a grand high-ceilinged dining room furnished with green velvet banquettes, white marble tables, a green marbled bar, and a head-turning tapestry painting by British artist Christian Furr.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Daven Wu is the Singapore Editor at Wallpaper*. A former corporate lawyer, he has been covering Singapore and the neighbouring South-East Asian region since 1999, writing extensively about architecture, design, and travel for both the magazine and website. He is also the City Editor for the Phaidon Wallpaper* City Guide to Singapore.
-
India’s Hampi Art Labs is a piece of architecture at one with its content and context
The world-class Hampi Art Labs by Indian architect Sameep Padora, near South India’s Hampi Unesco World Heritage Site, mimics the contours of the nearby Tungabhadra River
By Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar Published
-
A new era for Iittala: inside the Finnish company's rebrand
Iittala hails a new era, led by creative director Janni Vepsäläinen, and marked by a new logo and collections that pay homage to Aino and Alvar Aalto's heritage
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Loewe’s latest candles evoke scents of mushrooms and roasted hazelnuts
The Loewe ’Mushroom’ and ‘Roasted Hazelnut’ candles are new additions to the house’s wider range of fruit and vegetable-based home scents
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Restaurant Araya is Singapore’s first South-American fine dining odyssey
Araya sees chefs Francisco Araya and Fernanda Guerrero celebrate their native Chilean South Pacific cuisine heritage
By Daven Wu Published
-
Artyzen celebrates tenth anniversary with grand openings in Shanghai and Singapore
Artyzen New Bund 31 Shanghai and Artyzen Singapore are the luxury hospitality group's latest state-of-the-art offerings
By Daven Wu Published
-
Mandarin Oriental Singapore emerges from a six-month overhaul
The newly refurbished Mandarin Oriental Singapore slots into the city’s skyline with a look inspired by the tropics
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma in Singapore serves up sushi in a garden
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma launches at the Mondrian hotel in Singapore, serving sushi in a Japanese garden setting
By Daven Wu Published
-
Raffles — Singapore, Singapore
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
The Old Man — Singapore, Singapore
By Daven Wu Last updated
-
History of Raffles published ahead of Singapore hotel’s grand reopening
By Elly Parsons Last updated
-
Plum & Toro — Singapore, Singapore
By Daven Wu Last updated