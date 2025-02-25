Cin cin! Enter a new era of Milan cocktail bars
Milan’s after-dark renaissance is evident in a new wave of design-led cocktail bars, setting the right mood for enticing aperitivos and nightcaps; Milan editor Laura May Todd recommends the best
Milan has long been known as a world-class destination for fashion (Milan Fashion Week A/W 2025 kicks off today, 25 February), design, and food, but when it came to nightlife, the city never quite rivalled other creative capitals, like Paris or London. But in recent years, a bit of a renaissance after dark has hit, with a wave of new cocktail bars and aperitivo spots opening seemingly every month. The momentum was solidified when the fashion designer Massimo Giorgetti held a four-night-long event last year that he dubbed ‘I Bar di Quartiere’ (The Neighbourhood Bars), with each evening dedicated to one of his favourites.
What’s even more exciting about the city’s new crop of bars is that most aren’t run by traditional hospitality groups. Instead, the latest generation of owners come from the creative fields – film producers, models, chefs, and creative directors – all of whom are redefining nightlife and making the city a more dynamic place. From chromed-out spaces designed for DJ nights and film viewings to intimate listening bars with menus inspired by Japan, Milan’s newest bars are as stylish and boundary-pushing as the city itself.
Explore the best cocktail bars in Milan
Bar Nico
Set in a former pasta shop – whose vintage signage remains intact on the building’s façade – on a curving corner of Via Cesare Saldini overlooking the quiet Piazza Francesco Guardi, Bar Nico has become a staple for the genteel Acquabella neighbourhood. Local firm SagomaStudio designed the interior with stainless steel fixtures, concrete walls, simple wooden bistro seating and a rough cement bar softly illuminated by backlit panels overhead – which, even from a distance, can be seen glowing red through the bar’s wide picture windows. The kitchen serves a concise offering of thoughtfully prepared small plates – from smoked sardines to sliced meats and cheese – alongside mostly European natural wines and an extensive menu of nonalcoholic options.
Bar Nico is located at Via Cesare Saldini, 2, 20133 Milano, Italy; barnicomilano.com
Bene Bene
When cocktail bar Bene Bene opened overlooking Porta Venezia’s Morgagni Park at the end of 2022, it was among the first in what would become a growing crop of listening bars in Milan. Revolving around a sound system designed by co-founder Giorgio Di Salvo, Bene Bene has since become a late-night destination for the fashion and design set, who flock here for the expertly crafted drinks by legendary barman Morris Maramaldi. The interior was designed by architect Luca Toniolo, who envisioned a sleek contemporary aesthetic defined by slate grey walls, a dark-stained wooden bar, stainless steel furniture, and contemporary artwork by the likes of Dario Guccio, Emanuele Marcuccio, and Daniele Milvio.
Bene Bene is located at Via Giovanni Battista Morgagni, 31, 20129 Milano, Italy; bene-bene.it
Dexter Soundbites
A newcomer to the Isola neighbourhood, Dexter Soundbites is a 25-seat restaurant and listening bar where food and music share the spotlight. It was a month spent in Japan that planted the seed for English-Italian chef and founder Giovanni DeNardi to open his own space, where he could blend his passions for Japanese, Peruvian and Mexican cooking – the menu includes dishes like tuna tostadas, pumpkin and sage tempura and cotoletta buns – with his love of vinyl, which is played nightly from the bar’s impressive sound system. Designed by DDSarchitettura, the space was envisioned to be closer to a library than a cocktail bar, with wood-lined walls and hundreds of sleeves of records proudly on display.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Dexter Soundbites is located at Via Carmagnola, 15, 20159 Milano, Italy; dexters.superbexperience.com
Lubna
When Fondazione Prada opened in the industrial Scalo Porta Romana area of Milan in 2015, the surroundings housed little more than warehouses and the occasional corporate head office. But over the past ten years, the district has flourished, with new galleries, restaurants and, come winter 2026, the Olympic Village. Adding to the mix is Lubna, a cocktail bar, restaurant and listening lounge, which opened in early 2025. Featuring a brutalist-inspired interior by Florence’s Q-bic studio – with moody black walls, low-slung leather furniture and concrete floors – the 1,200 sq m space revolves around a central courtyard planted with several shade-giving trees. In addition to a vast cocktail list, chef Enrico Croatti curates a menu focused on both raw and fire-grilled dishes, adding to the convivial yet cutting-edge vibe.
Lubna is located at Via Vezza d’Oglio, 14, 20139 Milano, Italy; lubnamilano.com
Section80 Bar
Located in the Isola neighbourhood on the northern edge of the city’s centre, Section80 bar’s central focus is undeniably music. Several times each week, DJs from Milan and abroad take up residence in the minimal, Studio Wok-designed space overlooking the busy via Farini – with its matte metal bar, asymmetrical tables, and black risers lining the edge of the room. On quieter nights, however, there is space to relax and peruse one of the magazines or books curated by Edicola 518, indulge in a glass of natural wine and simple aperitivo snacks like kimchi toasties, or, if you’re lucky, take in a film on the LED screen that dominates the back wall.
Section80 Bar is located at Via Carlo Farini, 44, 20159 Milano, Italy; @section80.bar
Ultramarino
The intersection of Via Lambro and Via Melzo in the Porta Venezia neighbourhood was already an established nightlife destination when Ultramarino opened its doors in 2024. But the compact bar has added to the buzz with its focus on natural wines and excellent Sicilian-inspired seafood tapas menu, which includes sourdough with butter and anchovies, devilled eggs with tuna and capers from Panetelleria, and swordfish toasts with lemon and fennel. The stripped-back interior lends itself to an informal vibe, with raw concrete walls, stainless steel room dividers and wire metal shelving showcasing the bar’s over 200 bottles sourced from across the Mediterranean.
Ultramarino is located at Via Lambro, 9, 20129 Milano, Italy; @ultramarino
Also read: A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
-
Burberry A/W 2025 introduced a windswept cast of characters with extremely long hair
The Burberry A/W 2025 show featured an eclectic cast of models and actors, including Stella Tennant’s daughter Iris Lasnet with waist-length hair styled by Shiori Takahashi
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Ten contemporary homes that are pushing the boundaries of architecture
A new book detailing 59 visually intriguing and technologically impressive contemporary houses shines a light on how architecture is evolving
By Anna Solomon Published
-
‘It’s a museum-like jewel box’: L’Objet marks 20 years of elegant design with a new London flagship
Opening on 12 March 2025, L’Objet’s new London boutique is rich in chocolate colours and velvet detailing
By Tianna Williams Published
-
How Four Seasons Hotels became The White Lotus’ unofficial star
As The White Lotus season three whisks us to Thailand, Marc Speichert, chief commercial officer of Four Seasons Hotels, discusses the luxury group’s perfect synergy with the hit HBO series – and where you can live the experience
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Night at the museum: the best art hotels to book now
Sleep amid surrealists at London’s Broadwick Soho, or wake up to contemporary favourites at New Hotel in Athens – indulge in an immersive art hotel experience
By Dalya Benor Published
-
A next-generation Milanese members’ club wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Wilde wins our Best Social Hub award for its embodiment of the cosmopolitan Milanese spirit
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025: meet the travel winners transcending destinations
Discover the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025 travel winners – the year’s places to stay, dine, drink and join – and watch our video to find out why they won
By Lauren Ho Published
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The design-led restaurants to know in 2025
This year’s most read-about restaurant openings to inspire your 2025 cravings, from a playful diner in New York to an art-and-dining hub in Marrakech
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The cosiest alpine retreats to book in Europe
Browse the Wallpaper* edit of European alpine retreats where to fully embrace the ski season
By Nicola Leigh Stewart Published
-
Tour a new Sardinian hotel hidden among sand dunes
Hotel Le Dune Piscinas is a cosy five-star boutique resort surrounded by the untamed natural beauty of Sardinia’s Costa Verde
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published