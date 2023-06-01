New Porsche crest hones the lines and forms of the famous German automotive brandmark
The updated Porsche badge, part of the brand’s 75th anniversary year, subtly reshapes every element to keep the logo current in the age of electrification
Michael Mauer, vice president of style at Porsche, has overseen the creation of a new Porsche badge, the latest iteration of a longstanding and ever-evolving symbol of sports motoring.
Ferrari isn’t the only company to have a rampant horse on its badge. Although the Italian stallion was originally associated with 1930s racing Alfa Romeo, Enzo Ferrari’s former team, it has been associated with Ferrari’s own cars since the first Ferrari 125 S of 1947.
The following year, a new sports car maker emerged from the ashes of post-war German industry. Porsche’s badge has more in common with traditional heraldry than its Italian counterpart. The horse comes from the flag of the city of Stuttgart (‘stud garden’, a name which gives away its horse-breeding history). The first badge bore the name of the company and its hometown, with the black and red colouring and deer-antler motif lifted directly from the shield of Württemberg-Hohenzollern, the state founded in 1945 and eventually becoming part of Baden-Württemberg.
This clearly Germanic symbol was partly due to influential car importer Max Hoffman, the man who brought Porsche to the USA. Hoffman wanted the new 356 sports car to better signal its origins, and the crest was drawn up in 1952, four years after the car debuted.
The draughtsman behind the logo was one Franz Xaver Reimspiess, an Austrian engineer responsible for much of the mechanical innovation behind the Volkswagen Beetle. Reimspiess was also rumoured to have designed the Volkswagen logo in 1936.
The new crest maintains the form and dimensions of the original but tightens up every element. ‘The “75 years of Porsche sports cars” anniversary was the occasion for us to fundamentally rework this trademark,’ Mauer says, ‘We reinterpreted historical characteristics and combined them with innovative design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal.’
It's taken three years to shape this badge, both as a three-dimensional physical object to adorn the cars and as a 2D logotype that’ll been seen around the world both digitally and in printed matter. The process was overseen by Joachim Paetzel, specialist for colour and trim at the brand.
Every facet is different, included a softer coloured gold, a finely tapered bevel around the edge, the application of clear brushed metal surfaces behind the antlers and a new 3D honeycomb pattern for the red stripes. The word ‘Stuttgart’ now uses Porsche’s own typeface and the horse itself has been redrawn to be bolder and less stylised.
The original crest was given a refresh in 1954, then again in 1963, 1973, 1994, 2008 and finally in 2014. This new badge will make its debut on the new Porsche Panamera, due at the end of 2023. The company keeps historic badges in production, however, as the Porsche Classic restoration service needs to have access to every conceivable part. With 75 years of heritage to preserve, plus high hopes of at least another 75 to come, brand identities are precious enough to need continuous care.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
LFA 2023 kicks off celebrating togetherness and common ground
The London Festival of Architecture (LFA) 2023 is launched today, putting the spotlight on its theme, 'In common'
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Portable and pocketable travel tech: four take-away gadgets with which to stay connected
Work and play remotely with these travel tech devices: TicWatch Pro 5; a stylish new Samsung battery pack; Urbanears’ latest earbuds; and the evergreen Tula microphone
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Tomás Saraceno’s spider-led show at Serpentine has legs, and lots of them
‘Web(s) of Life’, the first major UK show by Tomás Saraceno, is a living, collaborative and multi-species call to climate action involving everything from dog-friendly sculptures to ‘spider diviners’ – but no phones allowed
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
Porsche 911 Turbo S still defines the spiritual heart of the company
Few sports cars have the record and results of Porsche's 911, a sports car for all seasons. The eighth generation machine stays true to the original blueprint
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Porsche’s brilliant Boxster continues to shine as it enters its twilight years
Four generations of Porsche Boxster have redefined the open-topped sports car. As electrification looms, we check out what could be the last – and best – of the current line
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Porsche 911 Dakar is rugged, rally-inspired and raring to go off-road
The limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar was inspired by some of the brand’s biggest sporting achievements and goes places no production 911 has ever been before
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
928 by Nardone Automotive: a restomod Porsche with Gallic verve and Italian style
928 by Nardone Automotive is a gracefully modernised version of Porsche’s endearingly different 928
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Porsche Taycan Turbo shows the seductive side of EVs
Despite its size and weight, the car rides and turns like a true sports car, a faintly magical achievement
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Two contemporary Porsches answer the question, do we need sports cars?
Both the Porsche Macan S and the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S are brilliant to drive, but for different reasons
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Unseen Porsche images reveal the cars that could have been
Porsche lays bare its creative process in a new book, Porsche Unseen, that features unreleased car designs
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated
-
Ionic Cars transforms a classic Porsche into an electric vehicle
This Porsche 911 Targa is getting all of its power from an unexpected source: the electric motor from a Tesla Model S
By Jonathan Bell • Published