The demand for unique automobiles continues to rise amongst the uber-wealthy. Aside from lavishly bespoke creations from the likes of Rolls-Royce, the most vivid expressions of automotive singularity come from the world of supercars and hypercars. With memories of this year’s Monterey Car Week fast fading, we’ve assembled five examples of contemporary hypercar unicorns that look set to resurface at future concours for decades to come.

Porsche Flachbau RS

Porsche Flachbau RS (Image credit: Porsche)

First up is Porsche, who rarely venture into the realm of the unique car (perhaps realising that individual takes on their iconic design language are better served by others, such as the recent Singer x Louis Vuitton collaboration. Nevertheless, occasionally a special customer request is granted. This is the Flachbau RS, a blend of GT2 and GT3 components assembled as part of Porsche’s Sonderwunsch (‘special request’) programme.

Porsche Flachbau RS (Image credit: Porsche)

The initiating object of veneration in this case is Porsche’s 1970s-era race cars, particularly the Flachbau (‘slantnose’) 935 GT racer. That informs the frontal treatment, which eschews the familiar Porsche lighting set-up in favour of a more streamlined, aerodynamic form, with an outrageous rear wing taken from the 911 GT3 R rennsport. The body shape was also guided by the iconic 935/78 race car known as Moby Dick, thanks to its whale-like tail.

Power comes from the 700bhp 911 GT2 RS engine and inside and out the car has been stripped back to the bare minimum. The customer specified the highest levels of performance, so the car underwent over a 1,000km on Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit. A two-tone race-inspired paint job finishes off the fully road-legal machine.

Porsche.com, @Porsche

Ferrari HC25

Ferrari HC25 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Ferrari’s design studio has created two one-off Special Project cars in recent months, starting with HC25. Based on the F8 Spider, the mid-engined roadster that ended production in 2023 to be replaced by the 296, Ferrari’s design team under Flavio Manzoni created a purist, minimal machine defined by its strong graphic elements.

Ferrari HC25 interior (Image credit: Ferrari)

The car, which its public debut in the US this summer, adopts a form language that’s closer in spirit to the F80, especially in the way the dark graphic form swoops over the engine cover to terminate in front of the real wheel arches. This element, which contrasts with the Moonlight Grey bodywork, houses all the car’s thermal management functions, from air intakes to heat extracts.

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Ferrari HC25 upholstery details (Image credit: Ferrari)

These forms are carried through into the interior through yellow stitching patterns on the seats. HC25 also features unique five-spoke wheels, with Ferrari’s signature yellow used on the brake callipers and badges.

Ferrari.com, @Ferrari

Ferrari CZ26

Ferrari CZ26 (Image credit: Ferrari)

The next car from Ferrari Special Projects is the CZ26, debuted at this year’s Monterey Car Week. Commissioned by an American client, the CZ26 is an evolution of Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, with a more technical, precise design language. Dare we say it, but there are even hints of the Ferrari Luce in the re-shaped front end, the flanks and the relationship between sills and bodywork. Overall, the bodywork gives the glasshouse a more capsule-like appearance, sitting atop the bodywork – another nod to the Luce.

Ferrari CZ26 (Image credit: Ferrari)

Manzoni and his team cite the influence of Italian industrial design from the 1970s, particularly in the use of spot contrasting colours, with Rosso Lampante red and yellow picking out callipers, badges and the leading edge of the air intakes above the rear wheel arch.

The Argento Veloce bodywork is paired with unique gloss black wheels, and the technical influence carries through to the interior where a special black fabric is used along bespoke carbon fibre trim elements. At its heart, the CZ26 is an ultra-high-performance hybridized supercar.

Ferrari.com, @Ferrari

Bugatti Destrier

Bugatti Destrier (Image credit: Bugatti)

At this point in time, pretty much everything Bugatti does is unique. The original hypercar manufacturer is currently turning its hand to creating singular pieces of automotive sculpture for a vociferous contingent of diehard collectors. The company’s most recent series of one-of-one cars is dubbed the Programme Solitaire, a sort of biannual collector's experience club for the 1%. The most recent machine to emerge from the programme is the Bugatti Destrier, another MCW debut.

Bugatti Destrier (Image credit: Bugatti)

Bugatti call the car a ‘pure sculpture of speed’. The Destrier is an evolution of the track-only Bugatti Bolide, only this time the stops have all been yanked out to give the hypercar a more elegant, luxurious road-going focus. Following the official client handover at Maison Bugatti on Pebble Beach, the car went on public display on the Concours’ Concept Lawn.

At just 1m tall, the Destrier is the lowest Bugatti ever made. It’s also massively wide, incorporating a two-seater cabin swathed in leather, nubuck and 3D-printed textiles. The Sapphire Celeste bodywork was inspired by the 1936 Type 57SC Atlantic, whilst the Destrier is built around the company’s signature W16 engine, an 8-litre behemoth that puts out 1,600PS and remains the marque’s USP and blinking lure for the car collector.

Bugatti.com, @Bugatti

McLaren McL 6GT

McLaren McL 6GT Concept (Image credit: McLaren)

Admittedly not a one-off customer car but a concept, the McLaren McL 6GT was a surprise introduction at 2026 Monterey Car Week. Widely understood to preview the next generation of McLaren road cars, the McL 6GT marks a return to a more analogue approach for the company’s supercars.

McLaren McL 6GT Concept (Image credit: McLaren)

The concept certainly breaks from past design language, owing more than a little to Bruce McLaren’s M6GT, a one-off road car created in the late 60s by the company’s founder and now considered to be the starting point of McLaren Automotive.

As well as re-working its visual language, the McL 6GT includes a manual gearbox, hydraulic steering, and tactile physical switchgear, all indications of the growing backlash against synthetic digital drivetrains and cockpits in luxury cars. The concept also shares its ancestor’s approach to lightweight design, only here the principal material is carbon fibre. A production version will arrive in 2028.

McLaren.com, @McLarenAuto