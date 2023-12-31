Quirky tech for 2024, from robotic space dogs to extreme speakers

Any selection of the year’s best futuristic forays has to include a robot or two. As well as mechanical quadrupeds, here’s Wallpaper* technology editor Jonathan Bell’s selection of the most quirky tech stories of the past 12 months to see you into 2024, taking in sound, vision, books and mechanical birds.

Quirky tech for 2024

Laika, the robotic space dog

Laika, the robotic dog for space exploration, by Jihee Kim (Image credit: Jihee Kim)

Yes, it’s a far-fetched, far-future vision, but there’s something especially wholesome about design student Jihee Kim’s dream of a robotic companion that monitors astronauts’ health, both mental and physical.

Birdie air monitor

Birdie Air Quality Monitor (Image credit: Birdie)

A way of getting wholesome tweets back into your life? Birdie is an zoomorphic air monitor that injects fun into a serious subject.

Fender Saint Laurent Stratocaster

Fender x Saint Laurent Stratocaster and '65 Deluxe Reverb amplifier (Image credit: Fender / Saint Laurent)

Fender went high fashion with this strictly limited edition of the enduring Stratocaster back in June 2023. None more black, it was paired with a bespoke '65 Deluxe Reverb amplifier.

Apple’s Daisy de-manufacturing robot

Apple Daisy de-manufacturing robot (Image credit: Apple)

We’re still waiting for Daisy to give us the answer as the underlying question remains – how do we scale down the mountain of e-waste? Daisy is a robot that can turn an iPhone back into its constituent parts: this is the kind of robot army we need.

Moog’s Mini Moog Model D website

Moog's MiniMoogModelD.com website (Image credit: Moog)

Pioneering synthesiser maker Moog suffered a blow late in 2023 as a new owner laid off much of its venerable and experienced workforce. A shame, because in recent years the company had done much to democratise access to its majestic machines, with Pentagram’s fun Mini Moog Factory website being a case in point.

A For Ara FS1 and FS2 speakers

A for Ara FS1 speaker (Image credit: A for Ara)

Perhaps the most extreme speakers we saw this year, A for Ara believes in over-engineering, elaborate forms and meticulous craft. An object for the ages.

Disney x Leica Q2 camera

Leica Q2 | Disney ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Edition (Image credit: Leica)

It’s not the most obvious partnership, but there’s an undeniable appeal to the pop graphics on the body of Leica’s Disneyfied Q2.

Steve Jobs: Make Something Wonderful

From the book, Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words. Steve's passport, spring 1973. He was 18 (Image credit: Steve Jobs Archive)

A fine read for those fascinated by the enduring legend that is Steve Jobs. Bringing all sorts of Apple-era ephemera together, the book was shaped by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom.

Icoma Tatamel e-scooter

Icoma Tatamel e-scooter (Image credit: ICOMA )

Who wouldn’t love a pocket-sized personal transport? Icoma’s Tatamel e-scooter is about as small as an electrified two-wheeler can get.

Loona Petbot

Loona Petbot (Image credit: Loona)

Since the little Loona robot debuted back at CES in 2023, its makers have integrated ChatGPT and Google’s Blockly programming language. Part toy, part pet, and definitely hypoallergenic.

