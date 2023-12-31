Quirky tech for 2024, from robotic space dogs to extreme speakers
Our pick of quirky tech for the year ahead embraces ten more eccentric products, partnerships and conceptual dreams
Any selection of the year’s best futuristic forays has to include a robot or two. As well as mechanical quadrupeds, here’s Wallpaper* technology editor Jonathan Bell’s selection of the most quirky tech stories of the past 12 months to see you into 2024, taking in sound, vision, books and mechanical birds.
Quirky tech for 2024
Laika, the robotic space dog
Yes, it’s a far-fetched, far-future vision, but there’s something especially wholesome about design student Jihee Kim’s dream of a robotic companion that monitors astronauts’ health, both mental and physical.
Birdie air monitor
A way of getting wholesome tweets back into your life? Birdie is an zoomorphic air monitor that injects fun into a serious subject.
Fender Saint Laurent Stratocaster
Fender went high fashion with this strictly limited edition of the enduring Stratocaster back in June 2023. None more black, it was paired with a bespoke '65 Deluxe Reverb amplifier.
Apple’s Daisy de-manufacturing robot
We’re still waiting for Daisy to give us the answer as the underlying question remains – how do we scale down the mountain of e-waste? Daisy is a robot that can turn an iPhone back into its constituent parts: this is the kind of robot army we need.
Moog’s Mini Moog Model D website
Pioneering synthesiser maker Moog suffered a blow late in 2023 as a new owner laid off much of its venerable and experienced workforce. A shame, because in recent years the company had done much to democratise access to its majestic machines, with Pentagram’s fun Mini Moog Factory website being a case in point.
A For Ara FS1 and FS2 speakers
Perhaps the most extreme speakers we saw this year, A for Ara believes in over-engineering, elaborate forms and meticulous craft. An object for the ages.
Disney x Leica Q2 camera
It’s not the most obvious partnership, but there’s an undeniable appeal to the pop graphics on the body of Leica’s Disneyfied Q2.
Steve Jobs: Make Something Wonderful
A fine read for those fascinated by the enduring legend that is Steve Jobs. Bringing all sorts of Apple-era ephemera together, the book was shaped by Jony Ive’s LoveFrom.
Icoma Tatamel e-scooter
Who wouldn’t love a pocket-sized personal transport? Icoma’s Tatamel e-scooter is about as small as an electrified two-wheeler can get.
Loona Petbot
Since the little Loona robot debuted back at CES in 2023, its makers have integrated ChatGPT and Google’s Blockly programming language. Part toy, part pet, and definitely hypoallergenic.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
