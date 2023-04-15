High-fidelity meets high design in eight new speaker systems
From room-filling sub-woofers to elaborate sculptural objects, speaker systems have never been so diverse. We round up eight key players in the modern audio space
Drawing on a wide range of audio specialists from around the world, from start-ups to established brands, the market for signature-piece loudspeakers is undergoing a revival. Whether you’ve got a slot on the bookshelf or a ballroom to fill, here are eight new speaker systems with the technical chops to match their physical presence.
New speaker systems to serve up sonic excellence
A For Ara FS1 and FS2
A for Ara is a new speaker start-up created by the original founder and CEO of Etsy, Robert Kalin, and William Cowan, a Nasa engineer. Their debut collection consists of three speaker systems, B-2, FS1, and FS2. The latter are striking, Memphis-style sculptural objects, explicitly handcrafted and pitched at the more gregarious audiophiles. Each model promises crystal-clear sound delivered through the sub-woofer in the base and the elaborate hardwood horn, with its flower-like structure. From its workshop in New York State’s Catskill Mountains, A for Ara (the name means ‘altar’) offers a range of hand-finished hardwoods and other customisation options.
A for Ara, FS1, FS2, price on application, AforAra.com (opens in new tab)
Revival Audio Atalante 3
Atalante 3 is a new speaker from French brand Revival Audio. Compact enough to be true bookshelf speakers, the Atalante 3s can also be paired with Revival’s Stand 3 (sold separately). Finished in walnut wood veneer, with laser-etched logos, the speakers are the latest product from this new firm of audio specialists. Founded in 2021 by audio engineer Daniel Emonts and entrepreneur Jacky Lee, the Alsace-based company collaborated with A+A Cooren, a Parisian design studio, on the speaker cabinets.
Atalante 3, £2,090, Revival Audio, RevivalAudio.fr (opens in new tab)
Stratton Acoustic Elypsis1512
Stratton Acoustic’s new Elypsis1512s are mighty devices intended for the largest interiors. The British brand is making the new speakers available in three different finishes, starting with the Pure range (where stands and grilles are optional), moving on to the Bespoke Series, which offers a number of different cabinet finishes, and culminating in the flagship Absolute Series, which opens up the floor to any colours, finishes and detail design you require. On their own, each speaker is around 40in tall, with twin bass drivers rooting a big sound.
Stratton Acoustic Elypsis1512, Pure Series, £69,000 the pair, StrattonAcoustics.com (opens in new tab)
Piega Premium Wireless Gen2
Swiss manufacturer Piega has announced an uprated version of its Premium Wireless range. The Gen2 models, which are available in the company’s signature aluminium casings, follow the design parameters and proportions set out by Swiss designer Stephan Hürlemann. As with any wireless device, the key quality is connectivity, and the Wireless Gen2 system has support for Airplay, Chromecast, and Spotify Connect, as well as Bluetooth, traditional analogue and HDMI inputs. A compact hub system houses the pre-amps and digital/analogue converter. The floor-standing models have added woofers for extra punch. The company, which was founded in 1986, builds all its models in Switzerland.
Piega Premium Wireless Gen2, from £3,350 a pair for the 301 model, Piega.ch (opens in new tab)
Gadhouse Miles
Thai tech company Gadhouse has launched the Miles wireless speaker, a retro-styled pair of Bluetooth speakers. The company has a growing following in Asian markets for its blend of old school style – here influenced by the 1960s and 1970s – with contemporary technologies like Bluetooth 5.2 for high-res audio. Matte cabinets are paired with stainless steel covers, and although the marketing prose is rather purple, ‘Miles’ is a personable alternative to a bland black box. A USB slot is helpfully included so anyone can drop in their own playlist.
Miles, Gadhouse, £199.99, Gadhouse.com (opens in new tab)
Fyne Audio Vintage Series
The Scottish brand Fyne Audio has added two new models to its Vintage series, substantial speaker pairs that use traditional styling and cabinetry techniques to create furniture-style pieces that truly stand out in a room. In addition to a compact Vintage Five model, there’s also the substantial new Vintage Fifteen, a walnut veneered behemoth that’s hand-crafted in Scotland referencing classic 1970s-era hi-fi design.
Vintage Fifteen, £29,999.99 per pair, Vintage Five, £3,749.99 per pair, Fyne Audio, FyneAudio.com (opens in new tab)
Klipsch The Sevens and The Nines
Klipsch’s new powered, wireless stereo loudspeakers come in two sizes, The Nines (with an 8in woofer) and The Sevens (a 6.5in woofer). When combined with one of the American company’s sub-woofers the two make a formidable home cinema set-up. A full suite of connectivity ensures each speaker set can be used with any application, streaming service or device, with an integrated amp and a dedicated app to fine-tune the sound.
Klipsch The Sevens, £1,499, The Nines, £1,849.00, Klipsch.com (opens in new tab)
Q Acoustics 5000 loudspeaker series
Q Acoustics has announced its new family of loudspeakers, the 5000 series. A versatile collection of speakers, the new range starts with the compact 5010 bookshelf speaker, going through the 5020 standmount speaker, to two floor standing speakers, the 5040 and 5050, as well as the 5090 centre channel speaker. With their softly curved edges and variety of finishes (Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and Holme Oak), the new 5000 Series provides a coherent audio and aesthetic experience.
Q Acoustics 5010 bookshelf speaker, £499, QAcoustics.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
